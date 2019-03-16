William S. Merwin’s Legacy

Poet Laureate William S. Merwin passed away on the morning of March 15, leaving the world a legacy of literary works, both poetry and translation. A longtime Maui resident, Merwin left us a treasure, as well: in 1977, he purchased more than a dozen acres of former pineapple fields on Maui’s north shore, and over the years transformed the depleted land in to a verdant palm forest, The Merwin Conservancy.

Maui No Ka ‘Oi was honored to share a part of Merwin’s story in our March-April 2017 issue. You’ll find that story at MauiMagazine.net/the-palm-whisperer.