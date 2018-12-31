Kā‘anapali Beach Hotel is now offering an exciting new ocean adventure. Their six-person waʻa (canoe), christened Kaleopo‘okela, will provide guests with a unique opportunity to venture out on the ocean with the assistance of experienced Maui watermen as guides. Put your muscles to the test, paddling out to Puʻu Kekaʻa and beyond while learning about Maui and its shoreline from an authentic Hawaiian perspective. View the golden stretch of Kā‘anapali Beach with a stunning background of the West Maui mountains from your exclusive seat on the water, where you might even spot a whale (in season). Group paddling tours are offered twice daily with a maximum of 4 guests per tour; private tours are also available. Hale Huaka‘i, the hotel’s ocean activity center, extends the genuine aloha and Hawaiian hospitality of Kāʻanapali Beach Hotel out onto the beach and ocean, while providing a memorable and safe experience for guests.

Reserve Your Tour Now