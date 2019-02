RAISED BY WATER

Week three features mudcloth baby blankets from @raisedbywater. Mudcloth, or bogolanfini, is a Malian textile created from sewing together thin handwoven cotton strips that are then hand dyed using fermented mud and plants. The tradition is centuries old and each cloth takes on average a week to produce.

This authentic African Mudcloth Throw Blanket is thoughtfully lined with luxuriously soft faux fur. The perfect throw blanket for your home. Due to the durability of the mudcloth, it also doubles as an excellent blanket for picnics and other outings.