The Skinny on Holiday Cocktails

You say all you want for Christmas is to get through the holidays without packing on the pounds? Or that after behaving yourself all year, you are so ready to party? Well, glad tidings, sugarplum. We’re unwrapping a pair of cocktails to help you celebrate the season—and they’re good, for goodness’ sake.

Chai Mango Lassi

Courtesy of The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas

DJ “Drink Master” Villa created this holiday cocktail for Westin Nanea’s Sip to Support program, which donates a portion of each Chai Mango Lassi sale to a local charity. Mahalo nui loa to DJ and The Westin for sharing this recipe—and to everyone who participates in Sip to Support.

Yield 1 cocktail

1.5 oz. Ocean Vodka

1 oz. mango purée

1 oz. coconut syrup, such as Coco Lopez, or homemade coconut-crème syrup*

¾ oz. chai tea concentrate

Combine first 3 ingredients in a cocktail glass. Add crushed or small-cubed ice, and float with chai concentrate. Garnish: Fresh mango slice or pineapple tiara

Chai tea concentrate

To get this super-extracted, very pungent tea, steep 8 bags (we use TAZO) in 16 oz. of 200° water. Strain the bags and cool the concentrate. This should keep for 2 to 3 days.

*This easy recipe for homemade coconut syrup comes from Kindred Cocktails: In a medium saucepan, combine 1 c. simple syrup, 1 c. shaken coconut milk, and a pinch of salt. Bring to a boil, remove from heat and let cool. Preserve with a few oz. of white rum.

Skinnyrita

Courtesy of Fairmont Kea Lani’s Luana Lounge

Yield 1 cocktail | Calories 105

1.5 oz. Tequila

1 oz. lime

½ oz. Truvia

1 dash orange flower water

optional: cocktail salt to rim glass

Fill a tall glass with ice. Pour in above ingredients and stir. Enjoy!

WEB EXCLUSIVE HOLIDAY COCKTAIL RECIPES

Leaf Thin (103-121 cal)

1.5 oz Beefeater Gin (115 cal) (or Vodka (97 cal)) (or tequila (97 cal)) (or rum (97 cal))

.75 oz lime (6 cal)

.5 oz Truvia

8 mint leaves

Served up.

Slender Sipper (105 cal)

1.5 oz Vodka (97 cal)

1 oz lemon (7 cal)

1 oz Truvia

1 dash lavender bitters (2 cal)

Soda to top

Served tall.

Coconut Cooler (115 cal)

1.5 oz Rum (97 cal)

.75 oz lime (6 cal)

.5 oz Truvia

2 oz coconut water (11.5 cal)

4 basil leaves

Served tall.