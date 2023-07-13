Fisherman’s Paradise

Photograph by Tad Craig

A lone fisherman patiently awaits his catch from his perch on the rocky coastline. Behind him, a blazing sunset drowns Maui’s north shore in golden light. The silhouetted palm grove at Mama’s Fish House creates a tropical dream scene, while the West Maui Mountains cast mighty shadows over Kahului.

For North Shore resident and professional photographer Tad Craig, moments like this are his muse. Tad captured this image at a small, secluded cove just east of Mama’s Fish House. “I just love getting out, going to sort-of-hidden places, and trying to be creative and make magical moments,” he said.

Maui – specifically the North Shore area – has deeply influenced Tad’s personal and professional life. He spent 15 years living in Kū‘au, around the corner from where this photograph was taken.

Likewise, his photography career began a few miles up the road, at the Hui No‘eau, where he took classes as an amateur photographer. Tad later married his wife at the Hui – a profound “full-circle” moment. “It’s been amazing to live here all these years,” Tad said. “Once you get hooked on Maui… it’s in you.”

“A Hui Hou” is the editors’ pick of reader-submitted images. The next photo contest theme is “Macro Nature” for Sep-Oct 2023. Send your photo submissions to photos@mauimagazine.net.