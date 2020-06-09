Podcast Episode 17

In this episode, Jason Evans of SilverShark Media talks with Kimberly & Byron Brown of Akamai Coffee Company, who recently won the Gold ‘Aipono Award for Best Coffee Shop on Maui.

In this podcast Kimberly & Byron talk about the inspiration behind Akamai Coffee, how it took 2.5 years to open up her first location, how they utilized local Maui resources to help them launch, how they managed a new business during the economic downtown in 2007-2008, how they began to roast their own coffee that is grown on Maui, the business decisions to keep prices controlled as their product became more expensive to produce, how they have dealt with the past few months as Covid-19 had a global impact, the importance of local businesses helping each other during these times, and how they will look to adapt as the island opens up more and more.