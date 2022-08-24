Podcast 118: Michael Patria (Four Seasons Resort)

Jason Evans of SilverShark Media speaks to Executive Chef Michael Patria from the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.

In this podcast Michael talks about the upcoming Four Seasons Maui Wine & Food Classic which will be held over Labor Day weekend, the approach to balancing food & wine pairings as a chef, when he first realized he wanted to become a chef, how his career took him from Atlanta to Maui, what the role of Executive Chef entails for a resort property, his approach to menu design (and why collaboration is important), an update on Ferraro’s (including their new chef), an update on Duo, and an update on the Lobby Lounge, how the pandemic put an emphasis on mental health for the culinary industry, challenges the industry still has been working through since 2020, involvement in the upcoming Festivals of Aloha series in late October, and how people can find out more about the Four Seasons Maui Wine & Food Classic (including purchasing tickets and finding a schedule of events).