Podcast 103: Ben Shank (GM, Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea)

Jason Evans of SilverShark Media speaks with Ben Shank, General Manager of the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.

In this podcast Ben talks about his path from busser to General Manager within the Four Seasons brand, his inspiration to get into hospitality as a career, what he learned at different properties he worked with across the country, the importance of a property to distinguish itself, his experience navigating through the pandemic as a General Manager, the decision to move back to Maui, the importance of setting long term goals, incorporating in local culture to the guest experience, the new Topgolf Swing Suite on property, their health & wellness partnership with Next|Health, welcoming new team members to the food & beverage programs, and his advice for high school and college students who want to pursue a career in hospitality.