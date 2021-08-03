Podcast 85: Rachael McCrory (Spa Director, Grand Wailea)

Diane Woodburn of Maui No Ka Oi Magazine speaks with Rachael McCrory, Spa Director at the Grand Wailea Maui.

In this podcast Rachael talks about dealing with the challenges of 2020, the excitement of reopening the spa, adaptations the spa has made in to keep staff and guests safe, new types of unique treatments that are being offered, how the spa can be a place of solace during a challenging time, new spa trends that are emerging, how group visits are a great form of social connection, and how she’d describe her perfect spa day.