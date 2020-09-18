Podcast 44: Michael Pye (Fairmont Kea Lani)

Diane Woodburn of Maui No Ka Oi Magazine talks to Michael Pye, the General Manager of the Fairmont Kea Lani.

In this podcast Michael talks about growing up in Canada, his passion to care for the environment, the importance of sharing culture for the property, working with Chef Tylun Pang, what it was to have to close the resort in March, how the property stayed helped the community over the past 6 months, the attention to mental health for employees during a challenging time, the importance of testing in order to slowly reopen tourism, the safety protocols the resort will put into place, how the tourism industry will have to be a managed recovery, the responsibilities guests will have while traveling in the Covid era, and how much notice the property needs in order to properly re-open for guests in 2020.

** Disclaimer: this interview was recorded just prior to Governor Ige announcing October 15th as the new date for the pre-travel testing program to begin