Podcast 42: James Simpliciano (Farmer)

Jason Evans of SilverShark Media speaks with farmer James Simpliciano.

In this podcast James talks about learning about farming early on from his family, the soil difference in West Maui compared to other parts of the island, the challenges with agriculture in West Maui, the importance of growing Kalo/Taro, what the Maui Third Wave agriculture venture which incorporates traditional farming methods, the importance of developing local products like fertilizer at a large scale, his advice to the next generation to encourage them to pursue agriculture as a career, what it was like seeing the new West Side farmer’s market have it’s first event at Lahaina Jodo Mission a few weeks ago, and his advice for anyone looking to start their own backyard farm.