Podcast 41: Brian Yano (GM/Property Manager, JLL)

Diane Woodburn of Maui No Ka Oi Magazine speaks with Brian Yano, GM & Group Property Manager for JLL on Maui.

In this podcast Brian talks growing up on Oahu, moving to the mainland and then back to Maui years later, how covid-19 has had an impact on Maui shopping centers, how he had time to prepare for the pandemic on Maui since his company had locations in areas that had been impacted sooner, how centers went about reopening in a safe manner, adaptations that have been made including contactless shopping, what it was like opening a restaurant in the Outlets of Maui in the middle of a pandemic, how this situation compares to previous economic recessions, what he found worked (and didn’t work) during the reopening process, and his outlook on the next 6-12 months for retail.