Humpback Whales and the Health of Our Oceans

Maui’s wintertime visitors are beloved, and people travel from all over to witness the birthing grounds of this otherworldly species. Despite their evident majesty and beauty, humpback whales have faced threats posed by humans throughout history, and they are becoming more challenging to eliminate. I sat down with Maui Ocean Center’s Director of Education, Jessica Colla, to gain insight into the importance of these marine mammals, the plights they’re facing as a species, and why conservation efforts are still needed today.

“The story of the humpback whale is so inspiring. Not only does it show the resilience of the species, but it also demonstrates how humankind can work together to protect these incredible animals from extinction,” Colla shares.

These mega acrobats of the sea mystify most people, but many may not know they make massive contributions to our oceans and are one of nature’s best nutrient recyclers. Humpbacks consume 3000-odd pounds of fish in the cold waters of Alaska, which they return to the ecosystem in the form of nutrient-rich waste. That’s right, whale poop is a beautiful, albeit a little disgusting, building block to a thriving ocean environment. The abundance of nitrogen, iron, and phosphorus in their waste is essential to the growth and fertilization of phytoplankton, the base of the ocean’s food chain. Without phytoplankton, the sea as we know it would cease to exist, making whales — and their excrement — a crucial piece of the ocean’s health.

Now that we know that whales deserve protection for reasons beyond their beauty, itʻs time to get real about the things they need protection from (spoiler alert: itʻs humankind).

In the late ’70s, the “Save the Whales” campaign began as a grassroots movement that quickly captured the hearts of millions, ultimately leading to an international ban on commercial whaling. This ban gave the species a chance to flourish once again. Today, the waters are muddled with a new kind of threat.

“Whales are a sort of canary in the coal mine for climate change and anthropogenic [human-caused] impacts such as overfishing,” Colla explains.

Not too long ago, the biggest threat this species faced was commercial whaling. Today, the most significant dangers whales face are being generated by us unconsciously through our everyday actions. Factors such as ingesting marine debris, entanglement, exploitation, and overfishing their primary food sources pose massive threats to this vulnerable population.

“Conservation has to take an interdisciplinary approach, and you have to be able to look at all threats at the same time. You can’t just fix one threat, wipe your hands, and be done — it doesn’t work like that,” Colla urges.

We need to provide a safe marine environment and explore our waters with care during whale season to promote their continued growth. To preserve their habitat, we can start by being conscious about the waste we produce each day and reduce it wherever possible. We can also respectfully observe them in the wild (from at least 100 yards away — make it 300 when a calf is involved) and learn about them outside of the water in educational exhibits such as Maui Ocean Center’s Humpbacks of Hawaiʻi exhibit and Sphere.

It will take a lot of work and collaboration to get humpback populations to what they once were. But with a collective love for the species, education, and conscious lifestyle changes from all of us, we can begin phase two of the “Save the Whales” movement.

We Live Ocean Aloha. Learn more at https://mauioceancenter.com/ocean-aloha