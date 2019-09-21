Maui’s Top Agents

Rob Shelton, R(B) – HI License RB-21133

Rob Shelton is an award-winning realtor with an extensive background in resort operations at Kapalua Resort. He specializes in West Maui real estate and is active in numerous community endeavors.

Island Sotheby’s International Realty | 808-281-4024 | MauiLuxuryProperties.com | Rob@IslandSothebysRealty.com

Leah Damon R(B) – HI License RB-18265

Leah is an executive-level international realtor, and an organic farmer and beekeeper. She’s excited to work with buyers and sellers in every price range and strives to make every real estate transaction a joyful experience.

Island Sotheby’s International Realty | 808-276-5324 | Leah@LeahDamon.com | IG: @MauiLeah | LeahDamon.com

Gerrianne G. Sakamoto R(S) – HI License RS-41194

Specializing in oceanfront and Upcountry properties since 1987, Gerrianne brings her intimate knowledge of Maui, and experience in high-tech business negotiation to work for her clients, helping them achieve their immediate and long-range real estate goals.

Island Sotheby’s International Realty | 808-870-0411 | GGS@IslandSothebysRealty.com | MoreOnMaui.com

Candy Mulcoy R(S) – HI License RS-60995

As the top producer for June 2019, Candy specializes in luxury homes and condominiums in Kapalua and Kā‘anapali. She also identifies acreage and new land developments suitable for equestrian use throughout the islands.

Island Sotheby’s International Realty | 808-283-3055 | Candy@IslandSothebysRealty.com

Deb Merle R(B) – HI License RB-15387

For 30-plus years, Deb Merle has helped real estate buyers and sellers, sharing her insider’s knowledge of the Maui market and bringing deep dedication to clients. No wonder she’s garnered Realtor of the Year and other awards!

Island Sotheby’s International Realty, Upcountry | 808-283-0049 | DebraMerle.com

Heidi E. Dollinger R(S) – HI License RS-76325

Heidi brings an extensive design background to her expertise in Maui real estate. She specializes in luxury home and vacation-rental property sales in West Maui, is president of the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset, and an active volunteer.

Island Sotheby’s International Realty | 808-359-4245 | Heidi@IslandSothebysRealty.com

Wendy Rice Peterson R(S) – HI License RS-61995

Wendy Rice Peterson is an award-winning realtor focusing on residential and vacant-land properties. With Maui roots that go back six generations, she makes connections based on a lifetime of local knowledge, community involvement, and sincere aloha.

Island Sotheby’s International Realty | 808-870-4114 | Wendy@IslandSothebysRealty.com

Mino McLean R(B) – HI License RB-21623

A consistent top producer specializing in Upcountry, North Shore, and South Maui real estate, Mino loves her job and brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, energy, and full service to her clients.

Island Sotheby’s International Realty | 808-263-9613 | Mino@MauiMino.com

Lynette Pendergast R(B) – RB-21145

Lynette moved from Montana to Maui in 2008, a year later joined Equity One, and became broker-in-charge in 2016. She works with Makawao and Pā‘ia agents, and represents clients in Ha‘ikū, Upcountry, Central and South Maui.

Equity One Real Estate, Inc. | 808-633-3534 | Lynette@EquityOneMaui.com | EquityOneMaui.com

Mary Anne Fitch R(B) – HI License RB-15747

Mary Anne has been representing exclusive oceanfront, beachfront, ocean-view, golf course, and resort properties since 1988. She has sold over $750 million in real estate transactions and is the recipient of multiple #1 Maui Realtor awards.

Hawaii Life Real Estate Brokers | 808-250-1583 | Sold@Maui.net | SoldMaui.com

Gina Duncan R(PB), RB-21124

Whether I’m representing an Oceanfront Estate or selling a Upcountry Home, there is nothing more important to me than exceeding my clients’ expectations and being their professional guide with Aloha.

Fine Island Properties LLC | 808-250-9858 | MauiGina@gmail.com | FineIslandProperties.com

Dan Hunt R(S) – HI License 77614

From farming to hiking to surfing, Dan has been living the Maui lifestyle for most of his life. His gratitude inspires him to give back to local organizations that support clean oceans, reforestation, and sustainable agriculture.

Coldwell Banker Island Properties | 808-280-8711 | MauiRealtorDanHunt@gmail.com | IG: @DanHuntMaui

Courtney Brown, R(S) – HI License RS-56519

A fifth-generation kama‘āina, Courtney grew up in the Upcountry town of Makawao. A realtor since 1997, she specializes in resort and oceanfront properties in Kapalua, Kā‘anapali, Lahaina, Wailea and Mākena.

Island Sotheby’s International Realty | 808-250-0210 | LuxuryRealEstateMaui.com | CB@LuxuryRealEstateMaui.com

Jamie Woodburn R(S) – HI License RS-63712

A Maui resident for more than 45 years, Jamie is an expert in Upcountry and heritage properties, as well as “off the beaten path” gems. A farmer, artist, and outdoorsman, he knows how to get it done on Maui.

Island Sotheby’s International Realty | 808-870-5671 | JamieWoodburn1@gmail.com

Chana Boone R(S) – HI License RS-72087

Mari Ippolito R(S) – HI License RS-60933

Mari and Chana bring 27 years’ combined experience to their work as realtors in Hawaii and California. Their Aloha Spirit will help guide you to your perfect Maui home. Island Sotheby’s International Realty | Chana Boone: 808-298-1420 | Maui.Chana@gmail.com | Mari Ippolito: 808-264-3131 | MauiMari@gmail.com

Michele Parker, R(S) – HI License RS-73273

Raised in Honolulu, Michele has made Maui her home for the past 27 years. Her career spans hospitality, commercial property management, and real estate; her passion is helping clients realize their dream of living on Maui!

Island Sotheby’s International Realty | 808-276-9500 | MicheleP@Hawaii.rr.com | MauiMichele.com

Becky Hanna R(B) – HI License RB-21160

Raised in the industry, Becky offers a lifetime of real estate experience. Becky’s continual referrals and repeat clientele are authentic testaments to her hard work and devotion to her clients.

Island Sotheby’s International Realty | 808-870-0964 | Becky@IslandSothebysRealty.com

Jay Margulies R(S) – HI License RS-81386

Representing buyers and sellers of luxury properties on Maui, Lāna‘i, Kaua‘i and the

Big Island; and Lake Tahoe and Reno since 1983. Nationally ranked as the No. 5 Sotheby’s International Realty Associate in 2018.

Island Sotheby’s International Realty | 808-280-1080 | MarguliesAndAssociates.com