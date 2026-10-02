Welcome to the county fair – Maui style

The Maui County Fair returns with rides, food, music and island traditions.

Story by Mike Morris

Photographs by Daniel Sullivan Photograph: Daniel Sullivan

THE MAUI COUNTY FAIR is a traditional celebration, but with an island influence. Expect treats including deep-fried Oreos and cotton candy, while you’ll also find sautéed mahi mahi or pork lechon plates with kūlolo sundaes for dessert. Yes, there are carnival games under a big tent – with plush SPAM containers as prizes. And the homemade quilts on display? They’ll likely feature patterns of mermaids, marine life or pineapples.

After a six-year hiatus, the county fair returned last year to the War Memorial Stadium Complex in Wailuku. This year’s fair will be held Oct. 1-4.

“The return of the Maui County Fair brings back a tradition our community really values,” Mayor Richard Bissen said when announcing this year’s fair. “It’s a place where families reconnect, local traditions are shared, and our keiki get to experience simple joys they’ll carry with them for years to come.”

Wailuku resident Arlie Asiu, 60, was born on Oʻahu and raised on Maui. He remembers visiting relatives and attending the fair when he was as young as 5.

“I remember all the smells: the animals, the food booths, the plant competition,” he recalled.

Decades later, Asiu participated in last year’s parade to kick off fair weekend. As part of the Maui Arts and Cultural Center float, he played the ʻukulele with two other musicians on the back of a flatbed truck.

“I’ve always wanted to be in the parade,” Asiu said. “Almost everyone I know has been in the parade at least once.”

During last year’s fair, Rosa Marshall and her daughter, Moriah, were waiting in line for a funnel cake as live music played in the distance. The mother-daughter duo were visiting from Virginia. The swings and giant slide add to the familiar sights of the Maui County Fair, a revived island tradition that brings families together for rides, food and community. Photograph: Daniel Sullivan

“We’re really enjoying ourselves,” Rosa said, noting that the biggest difference from their county fair back home was how much more scenic the Maui fair was.

While much of the fair unfolded against the picturesque West Maui Mountains, exhibits including student art, horticulture, fiber arts and orchids were held down the road at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. Visitors took in the fragrance and color of purple, yellow and orange orchids displayed by the Maui Orchid Society. Student artwork showcased honu and seashells, while the horticulture exhibits included kalo, papaya and starfruit.

Back at the livestock tent – which housed chickens, horses, cows, goats, pigeons and bunnies – Tytus Lucas, a 30-year-old Makawao resident, slept overnight to make sure the animals were safe and cared for. He attended the fair growing up and brought his 5-year-old son to his first county fair last year.

“It’s good they brought it back,” Lucas said.

One notable difference from the fair he attended as a keiki, Lucas said, was that fairgoers now use an app or load money onto a card instead of using paper tickets. The card allows them to play games, buy food and go on rides such as the carousel and bumper cars.

Lucas plans to continue the tradition by returning with his son to this year’s Maui County Fair.

“We’re excited for it,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the music and the food.”

Planning a visit? Read our Maui County Fair guide for admission prices, hours, rides, parking and free shuttles.