Your Guide to the Maui County Fair

Tickets, rides and a shuttle plan for four days in Wailuku.

by Maui Nō Ka ʻOi staff

2026 edition. Information checked Oct. 2, 2026. All times are Hawaiʻi Standard Time.

Carry cash for the Maui County Fair’s admission gates and buy E.K. Fernandez ride credits separately. If your first stop is the student art and orchid exhibits at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center, you can take the free shuttle from the mall to War Memorial. Official admission, exhibits, County shuttle announcement.

The 99th Maui County Fair runs Oct. 1-4, 2026, at War Memorial Special Events Complex in Wailuku. Visit the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center exhibits before entering the fairgrounds. County announcement, exhibit information.

Start with the 2026 dates

Day Fair hours Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 5-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 5 p.m.-midnight Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026 10 a.m.-midnight Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

The opening parade was scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 1, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; it is separate from the fair’s gate hours. Check the official admission page for the current hours before leaving home.

Set aside cash for admission

Admission costs $10 for ages 12 and older, $5 for children ages 5-11 and nothing for children ages 4 and younger. The admission gates take cash. For two adults and two children ages 5-11, that makes entry $30, before parking, food, games or rides. Purchase only from the fair’s authorized sellers or at its admission gates. Official admission prices and sellers.

On Sunday, Oct. 4, Fun Factory Day offers free admission to the first 2,000 attendees, divided among the three entry gates. That is a limited offer, not free admission for everyone all day. County ticket announcement.

Choose a parking and shuttle stop

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center offers free parking and shuttle service on all four fair days. Pickup is at the bus depot in the rear parking structure near Macy’s Men’s & Home. Friday service starts at 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday service starts at 10 a.m. The published final service times are 12:40 a.m. after Friday and Saturday and 11:40 p.m. on Sunday. County shuttle announcement.

Wailuku Municipal Parking Garage, at 30 N. Church St., is a weekend option. On Saturday and Sunday, the first shuttle leaves Wailuku at 10 a.m., with pickup near the ʻĪao Theater foyer and service approximately every 20-30 minutes. The final return shuttle leaves the fairgrounds at 12:40 a.m. after Saturday’s fair and 11:40 p.m. Sunday. Official parking and shuttle details.

The fair also lists $10 parking at War Memorial Stadium, Keōpūolani Park, Kaiser Wailuku, J.W. Cameron Center, H.P. Baldwin High School, Boys & Girls Club of Maui and the YMCA. Designated drop-offs and rideshare pickups are along Kanaloa Avenue in front of Baseball Field 3. That area is for active loading, not waiting in a parked car. Follow the posted turns along Kanaloa Avenue. Fair parking page.

Keōpūolani Park is closed to regular recreational use during the fair. The County’s current notice specifies entry from Kanaloa Avenue, exit to Wahinepiʻo Avenue and a free shuttle loop within the park. County park notice.

Check credits and height limits

E.K. Fernandez rides use Fun Pass credits. The pass does not cover fair admission or nonprofit food booths. Unused credits are nonrefundable; check app fees before buying. Fun Pass details.

The 2026 lineup includes these examples:

Ride Published regular credits Height requirement Carousel 60 24 inches with an adult; 42 inches alone Speedway, new for 2026 60 42-inch minimum Pharaoh’s Fury 70 48-inch minimum Wacky Worm 65 36 inches with an adult; 42 inches alone Wave Swinger 85 45-inch minimum

Discount ride hours are advertised for Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m.-closing. The official page does not state the discounted credit amounts. Check posted height requirements and costs before joining a line. Complete official ride list.

Pick a plate from the food booths

Make the food booths part of the outing. The organizer’s menu includes Living Way Church Maui’s laulau plate at $15, Keʻanae Congregational Church’s kūlolo sundae at $14, Kahana Canoe Club’s teri pork plate at $20 and King’s Maui’s Original Flying Saucer, listed as four for $25. These are published menu prices, not a guarantee that every item will still be available when you arrive. Official food and shopping list.

Set a meal budget before heading to the laulau and teri pork booths. Ask vendors about ingredients and payment methods; the menu does not establish a single payment policy, and Fun Pass credits do not cover the nonprofit booths.

Time your visit around a performance

Friday’s announced lineup includes Manaʻo Company at 6 p.m. and Ten Feet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday features Keahiwai at 6 p.m.; Sunday includes Nā Hoa at 6 p.m. and Amy Hānaialiʻi at 7:30 p.m. The official schedule has the full list, including daytime performances and street parties.

A drone light show is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. each night, Oct. 1-4. The organizer offers synchronized music through the Pyrocast app using show code H2J8. Download it before the 8:30 p.m. show. Official drone show information.

Student art, student horticulture, fiber arts and orchid exhibits are in the former Forever 21 space at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. The current schedule lists Friday and Saturday exhibit hours as 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday as 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 2026 exhibit hours. Visiting before you take the shuttle makes a useful two-stop outing. The fair’s standard rule requires a new admission ticket after you leave its gates, subject to management and security discretion. Re-entry policy.

Pack for the gate search

Clear bags are encouraged, but other bags are allowed subject to a complete search. The Kanaloa Gate has a fast lane for clear bags or no bags; the Baldwin and Stadium gates use one screening line for everyone. Empty reusable water bottles are allowed. The organizer permits baby formula or milk with an additional search. Current entry notice, bag policy.

Leave outside food and drinks, coolers, glass containers, chairs, wagons, large umbrellas and personal drones at home. The County reports refill stations inside the grounds. Make your bottle empty before reaching the gate and allow time for screening, even with an advance ticket. County safety information, full prohibited-items list.

Ask about access before arriving

Special Fair Day is a separate, private program rather than an alternative public gate opening. The County announced it for Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for Maui Nui community members with intellectual and developmental disabilities. County Special Fair Day announcement. Registration closed Sept. 18, and the organizer says a submitted form alone was not confirmation. Special Fair Day registration information.

For a regular fair visit, ask the organizer about your specific mobility, sensory, dietary or transportation needs. The public pages reviewed do not establish wheelchair rental availability, accessible shuttle boarding details or a designated quiet space. The fair’s published information number is (808) 214-6120. Organizer contact page.

The 2025 comeback

The 2026 fair follows the event’s 2025 comeback after a six-year absence. The County reported 116,614 attendees at that 98th fair. County’s 2025 attendance report. The County announced the 99th edition for Oct. 1-4, 2026. 2026 announcement.

For the story behind the fair’s return, read “Welcome to the county fair – Maui style”.

Quick answers

Are rides included with admission? No. Gate admission and E.K. Fernandez ride credits are separate. Ride information.

Is Sunday free? Only for the first 2,000 attendees, split among three gates, under the Oct. 4 Fun Factory Day offer. County announcement.

Can I leave and come back? The standard policy requires a new admission ticket; exceptions are at management and security discretion. Re-entry policy.

Do I need a clear bag? No. Clear bags can make entry faster; other bags require a full search. Detailed bag policy.

Where is the official schedule? At themauifair.com/schedule.html. Open the day’s lineup before boarding your shuttle.