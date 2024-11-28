10 Places to Shop Maui-Made Gifts this December

Shop local on Maui this holiday season! Finding the perfect holiday gift is easy when you shop locally on Maui. The island offers a cornucopia of locally-made goodies, from gourmet treats to glass-blown treasures. By purchasing Maui-made gifts this season, you’ll bring a special touch to your holiday giving and support Maui’s local artisans. Here are ten places to shop for Maui-made gifts this December.

Maui Swap Meet

Check under your couch cushions — you might find enough change to grant you admission to the weekly Maui Swap Meet. Only 75 cents to enter, this weekly bazaar crops up every Saturday morning at UHMC. Shoppers can browse over 200 vendors, selling everything from handmade clothing and jewelry to windchimes and wooden puzzles. Make sure you peruse the food vendors while you’re at it. After all, holiday shopping works up an appetite.

UHMC, Kahului, 7 am to 1 pm every Saturday.

Farmers markets might evoke thoughts of fruits and veggies, but the weekly Upcountry Farmers Market is like a made-on-Maui emporium. In addition to produce, you’ll find vendors hawking anything from jams and hot sauce to handicrafts like woven bags and koa wood cutting boards. Vendors come and go weekly, but that’s half the fun — you never know what you might find!

Kulamalu Town Center, Pukalani, 7 am to 11 am every Saturday.

Locals in the know go to Maui Specialty Chocolates for their sweet stocking stuffers. This Kahului Shop has ono-licious island-inspired bites like chocolate-covered mochi crunch, rocky road with mac nuts, Kona coffee chocolate, and even Maui shaped chocolates. But the best seller is the mochi, which comes in three flavors: peanut butter and milk chocolate, dark chocolate truffle, and Azuki (sweet red bean). The only catch? The mochi is best eaten fresh, so either freeze it right away or time your visit to Maui Specialty Chocolates accordingly.

180 E Wakea Ave, Kahului. Open Monday to Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm. Closes at 2 pm on Saturday.

Located at the Maui Tropical Plantation, Kumu Farms Country Market boasts a plethora of artisan products. Most of the made-on-Maui goodies are edible products like sauces, salts, rubs, honey, jams, chocolates and more. It’s the perfect place to shop for any foodie or kitchen connoisseur in your life! Beyond the edible goodies, you’ll also find Maui-grown coffee, locally-designed merchandise, and beauty products.

1670 Honoapiilani Highway, Wailuku. Open 9 am to 4 pm daily. Closes at 2 pm on Monday.

Maui Hands is the go-to place to shop for local fine art. First opened in 1992 in Makawao, representing just 25 artisans, Maui Hands grew exponentially to open additional storefronts in Paia and Wailea. Maui Hands now represents over 300 artists, featuring works in every medium imaginable, including glassworks, woodworks, linens, shell lei, paintings and much more.

Locations in Makawao, Paia and the Shops at Wailea.

Unique gifts abound at this weekly artisan market in the Wailea Village shopping center. Don’t be deterred by the ‘farmers market’ label. In addition to fresh produce, you’ll find dozens of talented Maui artisans showing off their work. Pick up handmade jewelry or a hand-sewn clutch, or find something more niche, like a Maui-made dog bowl.

Every Tuesday from 8 am to 11 am at Wailea Village, 100 Wailea Ike Drive.

The Hui No’eau Visual Arts Center in Makawao is well-known for its impressive gift shop, featuring an abundance of locally-made items from Maui artisans. However, the Hui expands its gift shop each holiday season to include even more artisanal products. For those on the hunt for original gifts, put Hui No’eau on the top of your list for holiday shopping.

2841 Baldwin Avenue, Makawao. Open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 am to 4 pm.

Shopping for the oenophile in your life? You must visit MauiWine, a historic estate-turned-winery on the verdant slopes of Ulupalakua. MauiWine is known for its distinctive pineapple wine – but you can also find classics like Malbec and Syrah. And don’t overlook MauiWine’s array of Hawaiian treats, like Maui Sweet Onion Mustard or Pineapple Lilikoi Pepper Jam.

14815 Piilani Highway, Kula. Open Tuesday through Sunday, 11 am to 5 pm. Reservations not required to visit the gift shop.

Located at the Maui Ocean Center, Maui Ocean Treasures offers an extensive selection of artisan-made jewelry, ocean-inspired decor, eco-friendly products, local books, keiki toys and arts and crafts kits. This shop offers discounts for kama’aina, U.S. military and Na Hoa Kai annual members – and you don’t need to pay aquarium admission to shop! Just let the park entrance staff know you’re there for Maui Ocean Treasures.

192 Maalaea Road, Wailuku. Open daily, 9 am to 5 pm.

Maui’s Small Towns: Wailuku, Paia, Makawao

Maui’s small towns are the heart and soul of the island and offer a treasure trove of local shopping experiences. In Upcountry, Makawao is studded with unique local businesses, like the Maui Cookie Lady, Hot Island Glass, and Jordanne Gallery. Down on the north shore, Paia’s colorful storefronts feature eclectic shopping options, including curated clothing and home goods at Biasa Rose Boutique and the iconic Alice in Hulaland, known for its quirky island-inspired finds. Over in Wailuku, don’t miss Native Intelligence, Paradise Now and Sabado Art Gallery for artist-made gifts.