Nestled on the cool Upcountry slopes, Makawao is a historic paniolo (cowboy) town. Rooted in ranching and plantation history, many of Makawao’s step-gabled buildings are at least a century old. Today, they house modern boutiques, cafes, art galleries and specialty stores like Chinese herb shops and lei shops. Makawao strays from the quintessential Maui image — but therein lies its charm. Discover the unique flavor of this Upcountry town in our guide to Makawao.

Eat

Komoda Bakery is Maui’s oldest bakery – and among the island’s most famous. Opened in 1916, Komoda Bakery is known for its fist-sized cream puffs, sugar-dusted malasadas and popular stick donuts. However, you’ll have to wake up early to get your hands on these goodies. Patrons often start lining up outside before the bakery opens at 7 am.

Grab a colorful temaki (hand roll) or two and hang in Satori’s open-air courtyard. The menu at this farm-to-table food truck features a lineup of healthy Japanese-inspired fare, from sushi specials to ramen bowls and miso soup. There’s something for everything dietary preference here, and Satori’s location in the heart of Makawao makes it the perfect people-watching destination.

Open since 1986, Casanova is an Upcountry institution. This longtime favorite is known for its authentic Italian cuisine, serving pizzas, pasta and delectable Italian desserts. Entrenched in Makawao’s history, Casanova was once the site of Maui’s USO, which provided R&R for Marines stationed down the street at Camp Maui. What’s more, the restaurant’s wood-fired oven was the first one to arrive on the island back in the 80s – and it’s still burning today!

Makawao Public House

Makawao’s newest addition, Makawao Public House, is a lively gastropub best known for its craft cocktails and modern cuisine with local influences. Try the Kanaka Stew, with local venison, with purple sweet potato, kalo, ulu, carrots and Maui onion. The laid-back yet refined atmosphere coupled with friendly service reflects Makawao’s small town charm.

Sip

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better espresso pour on Maui than at Espresso Mafia. What started as a community-loved coffee food truck grew into a bustling cafe. Go for your favorite espresso drink, or opt for one of Espresso Mafia’s specials. The honey cream latte is a favorite, made with local honey and house-made vanilla.

Tucked in a breezy courtyard off Baldwin Avenue, Vida by Sip Me is Makawao’s colorful, funky coffee house. This locally-loved spot features a thoughtful menu with organic coffee, tea, and juice alongside pastries and small bites. Grab a seat in the upstairs workspace for some peace and quiet or snag a courtyard table for sunshine and fresh air.

Shop

No trip to Makawao is complete without perusing the Maui Cookie Lady’s whimsical shop. Known for its oversized cookies and creative confections, this sweet shop has become a sensation over the last decade, attracting cookie lovers – and media attention – from around the world. Cookies aside, the shop’s fairytale charm makes it a Makawao must-visit.

Maui Hands is one of the most comprehensive art galleries on Maui, featuring a carefully curated selection of handcrafted work sourced from over 300 local artists. You’ll find artwork in every conceivable medium here – from sculpture to painting to printmaking and more. It’s a great place to find one-of-a-kind gifts or souvenirs to take home. Maui Hands also has locations in Paia and Wailea.

Old school Hawaiian charm meets surf shop at Holoholo Surf. This thoughtfully designed storefront features racks of colorful, locally designed aloha wear – from muumuu to button-downs. Among the colorful clothing, you’ll also find swimwear, books, surfboards, and home goods.

Few art galleries allow a peek into the artistic process, but at Hot Island Glass, you can watch incredible glassworks be created in real time. Have a seat at the viewing bar and watch as artist Chris Richards turns molten hot glass into works of art. If you’re in a shopping mood, you can browse an array of glass products, from bowls and cups to vases, decor and lighting.

Look for the baby blue storefront near the edge of town on Baldwin Avenue. Peek inside, and you’ll likely see artist Jordanne Perkins carefully working on one of her striking oil paintings. Drawing inspiration from Maui’s varied landscapes, Jordanne has mastered capturing the color, texture and lighting of the island.

Do

Haku Maui is a locally-owned floral boutique specializing in the art of lei po’o, or flower crowns. The shop offers workshops where visitors can craft their own lei po’o and learn about the Hawaiian tradition of lei making. No time for a workshop? Not to worry. You can browse fresh flowers, flower lei, and locally-made goods in Haku Maui’s quaint storefront.

Founded during Upcoutry’s paniolo (cowboy) heyday in the late 1800s, Makawao is rooted in history. Many of Makawao’s original storefronts are still standing today. As you explore the town, look for plaques that share the significance of each building. Or, check out this brochure from the Makawao Historical Society.

Viewpoints is a renowned art gallery that celebrates the diverse talents of Hawaii’s artists and the islands themselves. This gallery showcases an impressive collection of fine art, including paintings, sculptures, ceramics and photography — all reflecting the natural beauty, culture and spirit of the islands. Viewpoints is artist-owned and operated, and often hosts events that connect visitors with artists and their work. It’s a great place to shop fine art, but there’s no pressure to buy if you’re just looking.