Whales From Above

story by Serene Gunnison

photographs by Daniel Sullivan

Each winter, thousands of humpback whales migrate to Maui Nui Basin to mate and give birth. Photographer Daniel Sullivan followed NOAA rules to capture these stunning aerial shots using helicopters and drones.

Every winter, thousands of humpback whales embark on an epic, 3,000-mile migration from their frigid feeding grounds near Alaska to the Hawaiian Islands, driven south to mate, give birth and raise their young. Most of the Hawaiian population is drawn to the Maui Nui Basin, which spans the waters between Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Kahoolawe. The basin’s protected channels are considered the primary gathering place for Hawaii’s humpbacks – and one of the best places in the world to observe, admire and photograph these impressive creatures, whether from land, boat or even sky.

Around 10,000 to 12,000 humpbacks migrate to Hawaii annually, with a significant portion of the migratory population gathering in the Maui Nui Basin. The first whales typically begin to arrive in October and stay until April or May.

Humpbacks, called kohola in Hawaiian, have been migrating to the islands for centuries, likely long before the first Polynesian voyaging canoes reached our shores. The journey from northern feeding grounds to Hawai‘i can take four to five weeks of non-stop swimming, marking one of the longest migrations of any mammal on Earth – a 6,000 mile round trip. Humpback whales possess innate navigation skills, following ocean currents and magnetic fields to return to the breeding ground where they were born, year after year. And, for many Hawaiian humpbacks, that breeding ground is the Maui Nui Basin.

The basin is a veritable sanctuary for humpbacks. In addition to being part of the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary, the channels between the islands are shallow and protected from open ocean currents and predators – save for the occasional tiger shark or false killer whale. What’s more, Haleakala and Mauna Kahalawai act as shields from the prevailing trade winds, creating routinely calm conditions within the basin.

Maui is widely regarded as one of the world’s top whale watching destinations. The island’s superlative reputation has spurred a thriving seasonal whale watching industry. While up-close views from sea level are irrefutably spectacular, observing whales from above offers a unique and often overlooked perspective. Aerial vantage points capture the humpbacks’ sheer size and provide rare insights into their behavior. For Maui photographer Daniel Sullivan, photographing whales from above is one of the most exciting ways to capture these part-time Hawaiian residents.

Sullivan, who has been capturing aerial photos of humpbacks for eight years, has witnessed and documented incredible whale behavior. One memorable interaction involves a humpback and a pod of dolphins playing together, passing a fish back and forth.

“They were having this interaction that you normally don’t see,” Sullivan said. “But because we’re lucky enough to be in a helicopter and be in the right spot, we were able to see that kind of behavior. There’s a lot of behavior that goes on when we’re above the whales that is so unique that you don’t see from, say, a boat.”

While researchers have made significant progress in understanding the world of humpback whales, many aspects of humpback behavior are not fully understood. Documenting whales from above could potentially help fill the gaps in scientific knowledge. For example, it was once widely believed that humpbacks fasted while in the Hawaiian Islands, living off their fat supply until they could return to the krill-rich waters of the North Pacific. However, in 2023, a helicopter photography tour observed a humpback feeding on a bait ball off the coast of Molokai.

Scientists believed this to be a “once-in-a-lifetime event” – until more sightings were reported. Now, the scientific community is considering the theory that some whales may feed in Hawaii after all.

Off the coast of Mākena, a group of 14 humpbacks engages in lively surface activity. These gatherings often involve several males competing for the attention of a female, playing a key role in mating dynamics and the whales’ complex social structure.

From a photography standpoint, capturing whales from above leaves less up to chance. “One of my favorite things to photograph from above is breaching,” Sullivan said. “If it’s a really clear day, you can see straight down about 50 feet. It’s like being in an aquarium, and you can see when they’re going to breach. You can watch them zooming up from underneath, so you can totally plan your shot accordingly…where it’s usually a guessing game when you’re in a boat.”

But to photograph the whales, first, one must find the whales. “Usually, we look for surface activity,” Sullivan said. “At peak season, we’re looking for breachers. When you’re in a helicopter, you can see miles away. So if we see a whale breaching, we can get there quickly and then be in a position to observe the behavior.”

Sullivan offers aerial photography tours via doors-off helicopter for those interested in capturing whales from above. Tours comply with NOAA regulations, which require helicopters maintain a minimum altitude of 1,000 feet above the whales to prevent disturbing their natural behaviors. For drone photography, NOAA mandates a minimum distance of 300 feet from whales.

Through respectful and regulated observation, we can not only document these extraordinary creatures but also be reminded of our responsibility to protect and preserve humpback whales and their habitat. In the end, it’s about more than just the perfect shot – it’s about fostering a lasting connection with the natural world.

Newborn calves, weighing about 2,000 lbs and measuring 13-16 ft., learn from their mothers, as seen off Olowalu.