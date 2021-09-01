All About Trout

Dining editor Becky Speere enjoyed the culinary talents of chef Riko Bartolome during her staycation at the Montage Kapalua Bay. Now you, too, can experience a taste of luxury with Bartolome’s recipe for locally farmed rainbow trout. “Kulahaven is a sustainable alternative source for ‘ahi, mahimahi and other wild-caught ocean fish here on Maui,” he says.

Rainbow Trout Almondine

Recipe courtesy of chef Riko Bartolome

Servings: 4

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Ingredients:

3-4 pounds (2-4) Kulahaven Farms rainbow trout filets

½ cup salted Marcona almonds

½ teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 sprigs cilantro, chopped

1 ruby red grapefruit, peeled and sectioned (reserve the pith)*

¼ bulb fennel, thinly shaved

1-2 tablespoons ogo seaweed, roughly chopped

2 tablespoons extra-virgin Maui Olive Oil

16 pieces watercress with 1 inch of stem

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

Directions: Remove pin bones from filets with tweezers or needle-nose pliers. Arrange on a plate skin-side up and refrigerate, uncovered, 2 to 3 hours. Add almonds, coriander and pepper to a food processor and process until finely chopped. Add cilantro and process again. Set aside. In a small mixing bowl, toss together grapefruit segments, fennel and ogo. Into a separate bowl, squeeze juice from grapefruit pith. Add olive oil and mix well. Season with salt and pepper (to taste). Cover and refrigerate. When ready to prepare, remove fish from refrigerator and season with salt and pepper (to taste). Place a nonstick skillet over high heat and add butter. When butter is melted and starts to bubble, add fish, skin-side down. Fry until butter begins to brown and froth, then reduce heat to medium. Baste fish with browned butter until flesh is cooked and skin turns crispy. Do not flip! Remove from heat.

In a bowl, toss together watercress and grapefruit mixture. To serve, divide almond mixture between serving plates. Place fish on top of almonds and drizzle with remaining browned butter. Portion out watercress/grapefruit salad, and drizzle both fish and salad with residual juices. Enjoy!