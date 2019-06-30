Squid Lū‘au Recipe

Recipe courtesy of TANYA DOYLE, Sous Chef, The Banyan Tree, The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua

Yield: 50 portions as a side dish (or split recipe in half or quarter)

Prep time: 3–4 hours

Ingredients:

10 lb. tako (octopus) legs, cooked & sliced

10 lb. lū‘au leaves

64 oz. coconut milk

15 oz. sugar

1 tsp. baking soda

3 tbsp. salt

Procedure: Wash lū‘au leaves, remove stems and peel off thick veins. Add 6 cups water, baking soda and salt to pot and bring it to a boil. Add the leaves to the boiling water, working the leaves into the water with a spoon. As it cooks down, the leaves will submerge. Continue to cook until the leaves’ consistency resembles overcooked spinach, approximately 1–1.5 hours. Carefully drain, then rinse under cold tap water and squeeze out lū‘au leaves several times, to assure that the baking soda is fully rinsed out. After the last rinse, squeeze the leaves until they are dried out. Set aside. In a pot, combine the tako and 2 cups of the coconut milk and bring to a simmer, stirring constantly. Add cooked leaves to the pot and mix well, bring it back up to a simmer, stirring. When it’s mixed well, gradually add in the sugar. Once sugar is completely dissolved, add salt to taste. Ready for service!