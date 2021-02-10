Top Five Places to Wine & Dine Your Date on Maui

Looking for the perfect place to enjoy a romantic meal with your significant other, your loved one, or yourself (#treatyourself)? Here are our top five recommendations for venues we know you’ll enjoy!

1. Banyan Tree, The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua

Banyan trees are a traditional Hawaiian gathering place to enjoy a meal with your loved ones — what better place to take that someone special? Start your evening with an app — perhaps the Braised Beef Tortellacci —seated by one of the outdoor fire pits that overlooks the ocean, or belly-up to their hand-crafted wooden bar for a fresh garden-to-glass cocktail. The vibrant new menu which highlights fresh, local ingredients from land and sea, such as the Hawaiian Cioppino, the Banyan Tree’s twist on a signature dish, with generous helpings of tako, mahimahi, prawns and lobster. Landlubbers will swoon over the Black Garlic Beef Short Ribs. Wrap up your evening with an Island Dragonfruit Sorbet for two and you’ve got a night to remember. Banyantreekapalua.com

2. MauiWine

Take a scenic drive up to Kula along winding roads and rolling hills and arrive at MauiWine at ʻUlupalakua Ranch. MauiWine is the only winery in Hawaiʻi that makes sparkling wine, so Head to the King’s Cottage Tasting Room and try the Lokelani Sparkling Rosé. If you’re up for something unusual yet delicious, try the Maui Blanc Pineapple white — and yes, it is made with real pineapple! Hungry? Order from a curated menu featuring items from ‘Ulupalakua Ranch Grill and nibble as the sun goes down. mauiwine.com

3. Lineage

Eat, Drink and Talk Story — that’s the slogan for Lineage in Wailea, the perfect place to have a casual evening out with that special someone. Lineage won the Silver 2020 ‘Aipono Award for Innovative Menu, which is evident when you dive into their wonderful share-plates. Choose some to have together, such as the Ahi Poke and One-Ton Salad made with local mixed greens, sunflower sprouts and fresh-caught ahi. As a main dish, try the Crispy Noodles + Lapaʻau Mushroom Gravy, made with local produce and sweet potato noodles. Their Lineage Libations are as creative as their food items, especially our favorite Auntie Kine Tings made with Beautiful Lily Sake, Akashi Ume, Canton Ginger Liqueur, plum, miso and lemon. Finish things off with a Chocolate Kumquat Trifle and you’ll be pau. Lineagemaui.com

4. Mama’s Fish House

Mama’s is a Maui institution, with the freshest fish, the best location and the fondest memories. Make yours a night to remember, too. Start your evening with a creative cocktail such as the Pink Floyd, made with Elderflower Liqueur, Tahitian lime, cranberry and Maui Pau Vodka; or the Strawberry Guava Fizz, made with Kula strawberries, guava lime, Maui Pau Vodka and soda. Ask for a table with a view for some once-in-a-lifetime selfies, and listen to the sound of waves crashing as you indulge in Mama’s Fish Curry made with ahi, mahi-mahi and Kona Kanpachi. If you’re a fan of surf and turf, you can’t beat the Pulehu Short Rib and Lobster. And don’t forget dessert: The Polynesian Black Pearl, lilikoʻi chocolate mousse in a pastry seashell is one for the books. Mamasfishhouse.com

5. The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea

With an alfresco setting and breathtaking views of the Hawaiian Islands, The Restaurant at Hotel Wailea is the perfect place to take your date for a night of romance. Choose from the three- or five-course prix fixe menus, with items such as a Roasted Beet Salad, Aliʻi Mushroom Risotto, Seared Pork Belly With Whipped Polenta, and for dessert: Pineapple Tart Tatin with Macadamia Nut Crumb and Buttermilk Froyo. Each plate is like a work of art, as much a treat visually as it is gastronomically. You canʻt go wrong with this restaurant when trying to impress! Hotelwailea.com/rhw