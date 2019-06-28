MAPA presents Frozen, Jr. sponsored by Ululani’s

Maui Academy of Performing Arts presents for the first time on Maui Frozen Jr. at the ‘A’ali’ikūhonua Creative Arts Center at Seabury Hall.

Show Dates: July 19-21 and 26-28th, 2019

Show Times: 7pm on Fridays, 4pm and 7pm on Saturdays, with matinees at 1pm and 4pm on Sundays.

Tickets: Ticket prices range from $10–$15. We are bringing back our ‘Ohana days this year which feature a $10 ticket price for any seat during the Saturday shows.

Witness the magic of Frozen Jr. live on stage as 60 performing arts students from the Maui Academy of Performing Arts’ Summer Musical Theatre Camp bring this heartwarming production to life. The show promises to be a magical event for the whole family. Witness Elsa, Anna, Kristoff, Hans, Sven the Reindeer — and of course Olaf, everyone’s favorite snowman — live on stage at the ‘A’ali’ikūhonua Creative Arts Center, July 19-21 and 26-28th, 2019. Big choral numbers with stunning choreography bring a whole new caliber of excitement to your favorite Frozen scenes. This show features all of the show-stopping songs from the movie, as well as a few new additions!

All members of this powerhouse cast are students from MAPA’s Summer Musical Theatre Camp. In addition to putting together this astounding show, students participating in this eight-week camp have also taken part in a three-week performing arts conservatory program. The program includes stage combat, makeup, musical theory, contemporary dance, costume design, and 14 other courses. The incredible talent is matched by a state-of-the-art set, designed by MAPA’s premiere set designer Jamie Tait. He has built a set fit for a Broadway run — a revolving stage being the standout feature.

To effectively pull off a frozen wonderland on Maui, Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice is stepping in as the main sponsor for this production. Leading up to the show, Ululani’s will be releasing a limited “Frozen” flavor and a “Let it Go” and “Frozen on Maui” combination at their Maui locations. A portion of the proceeds of these flavors and combinations will go to support the educational programs at MAPA throughout the end of the year.

Seabury Hall’s ‘A’ali’ikūhonua Creative Arts Center provides ample parking and seating for the entire family. The center boasts top-of-the-line lighting equipment and a beautiful setting on the slopes of Haleakala. Frozen Jr. runs approximately 60-minutes with no intermission and is ideal for all ages. For tickets and information, visit mauiacademy.org or call 808-244-MAPA.