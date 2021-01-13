Attack of the Killer Daqs at Esters Fair Prospect

Story by Becky Speere | Photo by Mieko Horikoshi

Esters Fair Prospect in Wailuku

Ten years ago, Jessica Everett and Suzanne Navarro met at work in San Francisco and found they had one thing in common: their love of Maui.

“I knew I’d end up here and so did Suzanne,” says Jessica. “So when she arrived first and suggested we start a tropical bar business, I was in.”

Now, after two years in the making, Wailuku’s newest spot is open, complete with tiki bar décor, pink fish-shaped ceramic goblets and air conditioning! Suzanne’s boyfriend, Max Poynton, did most of the design and construction, and after working all day at the Mill House, Suzanne would head over to paint or do carpentry or whatever else needed doing to help move the project along. (Jessica casually admits to doing some “light jackhammering” to help as well!)

Their labor of love shines as bright as the fun cocktails made with local sugarcane juice, fresh fruit and spirits. Names like Dazed and Confused, and Mercury in Retrograde pique my curiosity. I settle on The Sea Hag, which was named for a conversation between Jessica and a friend who one day were feeling decidedly un-mermaidish. I can relate!

Cocktail Recipe

The Sea Hag

Serving size: Makes one cocktail

1 oz RumHaven coconut rum

1 oz Averna Amaro

1/2 oz coconut cream

1/2 oz orgeat

3/4 oz lime juice

Shake and serve over crushed ice. Garnish with grated nutmeg and a fresh mint sprig.