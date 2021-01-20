Enter to Win a Romantic Dinner for Two at Banyan Tree

One winner will receive dinner for two at the Banyan Tree restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua.
Prize value: Dinner prize includes food and beverage valued up to $250 including tax.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
- No purchase necessary to enter or win. Previous winners from Haynes Publishing Group are ineligible to win.
- Prize is nontransferable and may not be used in conjunction with any other offers, promotions or packages. Reservations are subject to availability.
- ELIGIBILITY: Entrants must be 21 years of age or older and be present on the island of Maui, Hawai’i to claim the prize. Employees of contest partners and their affiliates, advertising and promotion agencies and all immediate family members thereof are not eligible.
- SPONSOR/ADMINISTRATOR: The sweepstakes is administered by Maui No Ka Oi Magazine.
- ENTRY PERIOD: The sweepstakes runs January 14, 2021 at 12:00PM to February 8, 2021 at 11:59PM HST.
- ENTRY: Winner will be selected at random by Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi Magazine from all eligible entries. Winner will be notified on February 14, 2021.
- PRIZE: Dinner for two including food and beverage valued up to $250 including tax.
- PRIZE EXPIRATION: Contact the Banyan Tree at the Ritz-Carlton, Kapalua regarding prize expiration.
- PLATFORM: Maui No Ka ‘Oi Magazine is pleased to use Gleam.io as our social media platform to host our contests. Please follow the instructions to enter our latest contest. We hope you will find Gleam.io provides you with more flexibility for multiple entries as well as greater engagement with contest partners.
- DISPUTES: Except where prohibited, entrant agrees that any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of, or connected with, the sweepstakes shall be resolved individually without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court located in the State of Hawai‘i. All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation, and enforceability of these official rules, entrant’s rights and obligations, or the rights and obligations of the sponsor or administrator in connection with the sweepstakes shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, the laws of the State of Hawai‘i without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules (whether of the State of Hawai‘i or any other jurisdiction) which would cause the application of the laws of any jurisdiction other than the State of Hawai‘i.