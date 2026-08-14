Unforgettable Ube

Pancakes, jam and cheesecake celebrate a purple island favorite.

Purple, sweet and hard to miss, ube has long been beloved in Filipino cuisine. On Maui, its color and flavor often arrive through ube extract, ube cream or island-grown Okinawan sweet potato, which brings a similar deep-purple hue and gentle sweetness to desserts. Here, those ingredients turn pancakes, cheesecake and jam into a small purple parade for the season.

This ube mochi pancake recipe comes from SixtyTwo MarcKet on Market Street in downtown Wailuku, where Chef Marc McDowell combines ube flavoring with Japanese-inspired mochi texture. The bottled flavoring, available through specialty grocers and online retailers, gives the batter its color and mellow sweetness without requiring fresh ube. The result is a soft, chewy pancake with enough purple personality for breakfast or brunch.

“Our Ube Mochi Pancake reflects the multicultural flavors of Hawaiʻi,” McDowell said. “It feels deeply local, comforting and connected to Maui’s food culture.”

Ube Mochi Pancakes Yield: Serves 4-6 Ube mochi pancakes pair a chewy center with ube’s vivid purple color and mellow sweetness. Photo: SixtyTwo MarcKet Ingredients Mochi Bites 1 lb Mochiko (sweet rice flour)

8 oz granulated sugar

3 cups water

1 tsp vanilla extract Pancakes 2 cups all-purpose flour

6 Tbsp granulated sugar

1 Tbsp + 1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

1 large egg

1 ½ cups milk

2 tsp vanilla extract

6 Tbsp melted butter

0.4 oz ube flavoring Directions For the mochi bites, whisk together Mochiko, sugar, water and vanilla until completely smooth. Lightly oil a baking pan or line with parchment. Pour the mixture into the pan to a thickness of about ½ inch. Cover tightly with foil, then steam in a combi oven or steamer at 212° for 30 to 40 minutes, or until fully translucent and cooked through. Let it cool completely before dusting with cornstarch or potato starch, then cut into ¼- to ½- inch cubes. For the pancakes, mix the flour, sugar, baking powder and salt in a bowl. In a separate bowl, whisk together the egg, milk and vanilla extract. Whisk the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients until combined. Add the melted butter and whisk again, then mix in the ube flavoring until smooth. Heat a lightly buttered griddle or skillet over medium heat. Pour batter onto the griddle. Once bubbles begin to appear on the surface and the pancake is about halfway set, scatter 8-12 mochi bites across the top and lightly press them into the batter. Cook until the edges begin to set. Flip and cook until the second side is golden and the pancake is cooked through. Finish the pancakes with a dusting of powdered sugar and coconut syrup, or lean into the ube with haupia syrup, vanilla syrup or a light drizzle of maple. A close view shows the chewy purple center of ube mochi pancakes. Photo: SixtyTwo MarcKet

Ube Cheesecake This Maui Brewing Company cheesecake uses the Ube Jam recipe that follows for its signature color and flavor. Sweet Cow Ube Condensed Cream and cream cheese create a rich filling over an Oreo crust, while a sour cream topping keeps the purple centerpiece from going too sweet. Yield: Serves 10-12 At Maui Brewing Company’s Kīhei restaurant, ube cheesecake offers a sweet finish to the brewery experience and its island-inspired menu. Photo: Maui Brewing Co. Ingredients Oreo Cookie Crust 5 ⅓ oz Oreo cookie crumbs

2 Tbsp + 2 tsp melted lukewarm butter Ube Cheesecake 1 ½ lbs cream cheese, softened overnight to room temperature

½ lb granulated sugar

6 ½ oz Maui Brewing Company Ube Jam

2 eggs, room temperature and whisked

½ Tbsp vanilla extract

¼ cup sour cream

2 Tbsp coconut milk

2 ½ oz Sweet Cow Ube Condensed Cream Sour Cream Topping 2 cups sour cream

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract Directions For the Oreo cookie crust, pulse the Oreo cookies in a food processor until they form an even crumb. Transfer to a bowl and mix in the melted butter with a fork until combined. Press the mixture into the bottom of a greased 9- or 10-inch round pan. Refrigerate until ready to use. Preheat the oven to 325°. In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, granulated sugar and Maui Brewing Company Ube Jam with a hand mixer on low to medium speed until smooth. Do not overwhip. Add the eggs gradually, then add the vanilla extract and mix gently. Add the sour cream, coconut milk and Sweet Cow Ube Condensed Cream, mixing until smooth. Pour the filling into the prepared crust and smooth the top. Bake for 35 minutes, or until the edges are set and the center still has a slight jiggle. For the sour cream topping, mix the sour cream, sugar and vanilla extract in a bowl until smooth. Let the cheesecake cool for 10 minutes, then spread the topping evenly over the top. Bake for 10 more minutes, then cool completely before refrigerating. Serve chilled with fresh seasonal fruit, if desired. Mango, pineapple and other tropical fruits pair especially well with the cheesecake.

Ube Jam Okinawan sweet potato gives this Maui Brewing Company jam its deep purple color, while coconut milk, condensed milk and butter cook down into a smooth, spreadable texture. Originally developed for the brewery’s ube cheesecake, it belongs just as easily on toast, pancakes, pastries or ice cream. Yield: Makes 2 cups Ube jam brings the root’s vivid color and mellow sweetness to a spreadable island favorite. Photo: Maui Brewing Co. Ingredients 6 ¾ oz coconut milk

½ lb cooked and grated Okinawan sweet potato

6 oz evaporated milk

3 ½ oz condensed milk

2 oz Sweet Cow Ube Condensed Cream

1 ½ Tbsp butter Directions Bring the coconut milk to a simmer in a saucepan. Add the cooked Okinawan sweet potato and ½ Tbsp butter. Stir in the evaporated milk and cook over low to medium heat for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the condensed milk and Sweet Cow Ube Condensed Cream. Continue cooking for about 30 minutes, stirring frequently, until the mixture thickens to a jam-like consistency. Remove from the heat and stir in the remaining 1 Tbsp butter until fully melted and incorporated. Transfer to a container and cool completely before using. Refrigerate any leftovers.