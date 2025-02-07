Mauiʻs Ocean Shores

Ho’okipa Beach Park – Photograph by Daniel Sullivan

Explore nine of the island’s best beaches

by Serene Gunnison

Exactly a quarter of Maui’s 120-mile coastline is occupied by beaches. With over 60 named beaches – and countless other hidden coves and patches of sand – Maui offers a staggering range of choices. From sugary, cabana-lined shores to rural, rugged fishing haunts, the island’s variety is unmatched.

But with so many options, choosing where and how to spend your time can be a challenge. Do you head to the sunshine shores of South Maui or explore West Maui’s dazzling snorkeling spots? What about a day on the windswept North Shore or a visit to Hāna’s untamed beaches?

Attempting to visit all of Maui’s beaches in one trip is nearly impossible, but the diversity ensures a perfect spot to suit every mood and activity. Whatever your style, Maui delivers. The real question is: Where will you start?

Ho‘okipa Beach Park

Pā‘ia

On a sleepy stretch between Pā‘ia and Haikū, Ho‘okipa Beach Park offers the last sandy strip before Hāna. But it’s not the sand that earns this beach renown – it’s what lies just beyond.

Ho‘okipa is a world-famous surfing and windsurfing spot, its sweeping cove pocked with exposed reef breaks that receive swell almost year-round. Contemporary surfing on Maui got its start here in the early 1930s, but legends about Ho‘okipa’s waves extend back centuries.

One legend from the 1400s tells the story of Kelea, a beautiful princess whose greatest pleasure was surf-riding with the chiefs at Hāmākuapoko (the ahupua‘a, or region in which Ho‘okipa is located). More recently, in the 1980s, Ho‘okipa rose to prominence as a windsurfing spot and now plays host to the annual Aloha Classic, an international windsurfing competition. When the afternoon tradewinds pick up, you can almost always find colorful windsurf sails zipping through the surf off Ho‘okipa’s western point.

Photograph by Travis Morrin

Aside from surf spectating, visitors are drawn to Ho‘okipa Beach Park for its abundance of green sea turtles. In the afternoon, dozens of turtles – sometimes up to 200 – haul out on the protected sands beneath the beach’s eastern cliff.

Translated to “hospitality,” Ho‘okipa is welcoming indeed. Sweeping views of Maui’s north coast and the West Maui Mountains extend from the Ho‘okipa Lookout, which also serves as an excellent vantage point for watching surfers and, in winter, humpback whales. The beach park also features freshwater showers, restrooms, lifeguards and three shaded pavilions.

Big Beach (Mākena)

Wailea

Colloquially known as “Big Beach” and traditionally called Oneloa (long sand), it’s not hard to deduce how this 3,300-foot-long beach got its name. Although not the longest beach on Maui, it’s certainly one of the widest – measuring over 160 feet from sand to surf at its broadest point.

Big Beach stands out not only for its impressive size but also as one of South Maui’s last undeveloped, wild beaches. Its preservation is no accident. In the 1980s, developers had their eyes on Big Beach as Maui’s next major resort destination. In response, Maui residents created a grassroots organization called S.P.A.M. (State Park at Mākena). S.P.A.M. successfully lobbied county, state and federal officials to purchase the land from private developers, ultimately leading to the formation of Mākena State Park, home of Big Beach.

Photograph by Drew Sulock

Fringed by a tangle of kiawe trees, the beach unfolds towards dazzlingly clear waters in shades ranging from turquoise to cyan to cobalt. To the north, Pu‘u Ōla‘i, a 360-foot-tall cinder cone and one of South Maui’s most recognizable landmarks, soars over the sand.

But for all of the Big Beach’s beauty, there’s equal danger. According to the Hawai‘i Department of Health, Big Beach’s hammering shorebreak is responsible for more spinal cord injuries than any other beach in Hawai‘i. Use extreme caution when entering the water here and always talk to the on-site lifeguards beforehand.

Sugar Beach

Kīhei

Sugar Beach is Maui’s longest beach, hugging the coastline from North Kīhei to Mā‘alaea. This unbroken strip of pale sand stretches close to three miles, making it a favorite among walkers, joggers and those seeking sandy solitude.

Photograph by Drew Sulock

At first glance, Sugar Beach might appear to be a no-frills kind of place, as it lacks beach park amenities like showers or restrooms. But there’s far more to this beach than meets the eye. The southern end is home to Kihei Canoe Club and Hawaiian Outrigger Canoe Voyaging Society – both of which offer visitors the chance to try paddling in Mā‘alaea Bay. The three-mile strip is also peppered with tide pools for keiki, occasional peaks for surfers and, in winter, Sugar Beach yields humpback whale sightings galore. At its northern terminus, Sugar Beach becomes Haycraft Beach Park – a popular spot for snorkeling and surfing – but there’s no official boundary to delineate the two beaches.

If solitude is what you seek, Sugar Beach is a good place to start. The central stretch of Sugar Beach is undeveloped and often empty – and it will likely remain that way. Sugar Beach borders the Keālia Pond National Wildlife Refuge, a 700-acre coastal salt marsh home to endangered Hawaiian waterbirds like ‘A‘eo and the Hawaiian Coot. With no one else in sight and the noise of North Kīhei Road replaced by the calls of native birds, it’s easy to imagine the Maui of bygone days.

Kama‘ole Beach Parks I, II & III

Kīhei

A collection of three beaches, the Kama‘oles – or simply “Kam I, II and III” – offer a winning trifecta for beach lovers in Kīhei. Comprising a mile of the South Kīhei coastline, Kama‘ole has something for everyone from watching the sunset to snorkeling along the reef. Whether you’re looking for sunset views, snorkeling or a sandy place to park your towel, the Kama‘ole Beach Parks deliver it all.

Photograph by Drew Sulock

Translated to “barren” in Hawaiian, the Kama‘ole Beach Parks are anything but. Each beach has its own unique vibe and amenities to match, including lifeguards, showers and restrooms at each park. Kama‘ole Beach Park I, the largest of the three beaches, buzzes with the energy of beachgoing families, swimmers and sunbathers. Pick-up games of beach volleyball at the sandlot court are a near-daily occurrence. A stone’s throw to the south, Kam II is offers two rocky points with reefs perfect for snorkeling and urchin tide pools to explore during low tide.

Kam III is the most dynamic of the three beach parks, characterized by its sprawling, shaded grassy area dotted with picnic tables, BBQ grills and a swing set for keiki. The beach itself is ideal for boogie boarding, swimming and snorkeling. In the evening, Kam III’s grassy hill becomes the best seat in the house for Maui’s iconic sunsets.

Kā‘anapali Beach

Kā‘anapali

The title of Maui’s “best” beach is a subjective debate. However, when faced solely with raw data, Kā‘anapali is a top contender. TripAdvisor ranked Kā‘anapali as the fourth-best beach in the world in 2024 and the best beach in the United States in both 2023 and 2024.

Photograph by Drew Sulock

Kā‘anapali is one of Hawai‘i’s most visited resort hubs – second only to Waikīkī – and the possibilities for fun on this mile-long stretch are limitless. Ocean activities abound, whether you’re surfing, snorkeling, scuba diving or hopping on a catamaran tour that departs directly from Kā‘anapali’s golden sands. Parasailing and jet skiing are offered in the summer months, while wintertime yields incredible whale-watching opportunities both on and off shore.

Beyond the beach, Kā‘anapali is dotted with renowned oceanfront restaurants, luaus, shops, golf courses and luxe resorts and spas. But according to Shelley Kekuna, Executive Director of Kā‘anapali Beach Resort Association, it’s not just the wealth of activities that makes Kā‘anapali so unique.

“Kā‘anapali has incredible mana [spiritual power] because of its proximity to Lāhainā, the original capital of the Hawaiian kingdom,” Kekuna said. “Kā‘anapali was not only a warrior training ground, but it was also the place where royalty would go to recreate and relax. Those are some of the things that make Kā‘anapali so special.”

Wai‘ānapanapa

Hāna

Add Pa‘iloa, the glistening black sand beach at Wai‘ānapanapa State Park, to your Maui beach bucket list. While this isn’t the place to sunbathe or snorkel (the pebbly beach is too coarse and the waters too rough to do either comfortably), Pa‘iloa’s scenery alone is worth the 49-mile drive from Kahului. The waters are a swirl of malachite and turquoise, becoming frothy white against black sand where the sea meets the shore. The surrounding environs are a symphony of green, with palms tossing in the trades and native naupaka shrubs clinging to the low volcanic cliffs.

Photograph by Andrew Shoemaker

Pa‘iloa is the undisputed star of Wai‘ānapanapa, but there’s plenty more to do and see in this 122-acre state park. Hike portions of the King’s Highway, an ancient footpath that once circumnavigated the island or glimpse moss-draped freshwater caves steeped in local lore. Legend has it that long ago, a Hawaiian princess named Popoalaea was murdered by her husband in the caves. When seasonal swarms of opae ula, tiny red shrimp, turn the waters red, it’s said to be a reminder of Popoalaea’s fate.

For all of Maui’s laid-back vibes, visiting Pa‘iloa Beach requires a degree of planning. Out-of-state visitors must make reservations to visit Wai‘ānapanapa State Park. One reservation will get you three hours in the park – so plan accordingly.

Nāpili Bay

Kapalua

Nāpili Bay is as close to flawless as a Maui beach can get. Palm trees cast gently rocking shadows over Nāpili’s gilded sands. Swimmers tread brilliantly clear waters while snorkelers explore coral formations along the points. Low bluffs provide protection from the afternoon trade winds and sunsets dazzle between the neighboring islands of Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i – a postcard come to life.

Nāpili Bay is favored among families, thanks to its usually calm conditions and gently sloping sandy entry. Mere steps from the sand, visitors enjoy the renowned Hawaiian Slack Key Show, held every Wednesday evening at the Napili Kai Beach Resort.

Photograph by Andrew Shoemaker

Nāpili Bay is also home to two well-loved oceanfront restaurants. On the bay’s northern side, the Sea House Restaurant is a West Maui favorite, celebrated for its ocean views, island-inspired menu and happy hour offerings. Perched on the opposite bluff, The Gazebo’s macadamia nut pancakes and hearty fried rice attract scores of hungry patrons each morning.

A couple of warnings: The beach gets crowded quickly, and parking can be a challenge. Occasional high surf advisories in wintertime can bring large surf and strong currents to the bay – in which case sipping Mai Tais and noshing on poke nachos at Sea House is a welcome reprieve.