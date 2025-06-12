Win A Trip To Maui 2025

Aloha Awaits

Win a luxurious getaway to West Maui

by Ariella Nardizzi & Chris Amundson



Photograph by Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa

On Maui, the balmy air carries the scent of saltwater. A gentle breeze stirs the palm fronds and waves crash in rhythmic symphony against the white-sand shoreline of Kā‘anapali. Now Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi Magazine, Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa and Southwest Airlines invite you to turn these postcard-perfect dreams into reality with a free island escape valued at $3,716.

The winner and a guest will enjoy three unforgettable nights in an ocean view room at the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, where the seashore is always within reach. Included in the prize is a complimentary breakfast for two, best savored while watching the sunrise cast a soft glow across Kā‘anapali Beach. During the day, unwind with two 50-minute massages at The Spa at Black Rock or lounge by the lagoon-style pool before strolling the three-mile stretch of iconic golden beach just steps from your room.

As evening falls, Maui’s true spirit comes alive. You’ll receive two tickets to the Maui Nui Lū‘au at Black Rock, where the island’s rich cultural heritage takes center stage. Settle in at the hotel’s beachfront for prime viewing of Pu‘u Keka‘a (Black Rock) and enjoy an unforgettable evening of fire knife dancing, music and the famous cliff diving ritual demonstration.

Kā‘anapali Beach, a three-mile stretch of golden sand on Maui’s western shore, has long been a cherished destination. Once the site of ancient Hawaiian villages and a favored retreat for royalty, the area was transformed in the 1960s into Hawai‘i’s first master-planned resort community. Today, Kā‘anapali Beach is renowned for its shimmering shoreline, crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life. Visitors can enjoy a variety of activities, from snorkeling at Pu‘u Keka‘a to strolling along the scenic beachwalk lined with a variety of shops and restaurants.

And thanks to Southwest Airlines, getting to this unforgettable destination has never been easier. Since launching service to the Islands in 2019, Southwest has brought its trademark low fares and friendly service to Maui, O‘ahu, Kaua‘i and Hawai‘i Island. Nonstop flights from major cities like Los Angeles, Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento, San Diego, Phoenix and Las Vegas make Maui more accessible – while Southwest’s interisland service helps travelers explore beyond, seamlessly connecting Maui with its sister islands.

This is your chance to leave the everyday behind and immerse yourself in the magic of Maui – a journey filled with sun, sand and luxurious experiences, all wrapped into one unforgettable prize.

The contest runs from June 1 to July 31, 2025. The winner will be notified by phone on Aug. 15, 2025.

For entry form, rules and restrictions, visit MauiMagazine.net/WinMaui2025.

Mahalo to Southwest Airlines and Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa for making this getaway possible!