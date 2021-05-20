Who’s Helping

Community is everything, and these outstanding local businesses and nonprofits deserve to be in the spotlight for all the good they do for Maui.

By Felix Sunny D’Souza



Go Green

Mālama Maui Nui’s “Go Green Recycling” is a monthly event for West Maui residents. Held in partnership with the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset, 5A Rent-A-Space and the County of Maui Division of Environmental Protection and Sustainability, each Go Green event receives thousands of pounds of unwanted appliances, such as air conditioners, microwaves, refrigerators and electronics, as well as things like batteries, tires and bicycles. malamamauinui.org/gogreen

Something’s Fishy

The Hawaiian Islands Land Trust (HILT) has been conducting ecological restoration efforts at Kapoho, an ancient village in the Waihe‘e Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Refuge. Ten members of Hawaiian Paddle Sports volunteered to help with the removal of invasive species, and spent a day clearing out debris from the ancient seven-acre loko i‘a (fishpond). HILT hopes that once the streamflow returns, they will be able to restore function to the loko i‘a and provide food for the community. Interested in volunteering? Email Kia‘i Collier at kiai.collier@hilt.org.

Sharing the Love

During the month of February, Hua Momona Farms hosted the Share the Love Matching Donation program. Buyers purchasing a fresh farm-produce box were encouraged to also buy one for a neighbor in need. And with each purchase, the farm donated an additional box to help support the community, Maui Rapid Response and the Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Centers. huamomonafarms.com

Choose to Reuse

The Surfrider Foundation launched “Choose to Reuse,” a campaign for business owners looking to reduce waste. Initiatives include giving disposable utensils upon request only, online menus and incentives for customers who bring their own drinkware. “[For] most to-go orders, customers use their own utensils, condiments and napkins at home,” says Erica Chavez, coordinator for the Surfrider Maui Ocean Friendly Restaurants program. “By providing [disposable] utensils on request only, restaurants will save money and cut down on single-use items.” surfrider.org/ocean-friendly-restaurants