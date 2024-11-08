What’s Open Lahaina?

Following the 2023 wildfires, some restaurants in Lahaina are beginning to welcome back guests.

Lahaina’s culinary scene was once a tapestry of tastes and experiences. Shave ice shops were nestled near iconic oceanfront restaurants. A luxury luau thrummed alongside neon-lit dive bars. A historic Japanese okazuya was within steps of Trip Advisor’s highest-rated US restaurant. Not just the former capital of the Kingdom of Hawaii, Lahaina was the capital of dining on Maui.

But when wildfires leveled most of the town, the fabric of dining on Maui changed forever. Many restaurants announced that they would not reopen. Others began looking for new locations elsewhere on Maui, while others are still committed to reopening in Lahaina in the future.

Fortunately, a cluster of restaurants on the northern edge of Lahaina survived the blaze, along with a handful of eateries in the nearby Lahaina Gateway Center. Now, they’re beginning to welcome guests back.

Here’s what’s open in Lahaina.

Old Lahaina Luau is recognized as Maui’s most authentic luau, showcasing Hawaiian customs, dances, stories, and music. The traditional Hawaiian dinner is central to the experience, featuring dishes like kalua pork, laulau and pohole fern salad. Paired with warm hospitality and ocean views, Old Lahaina Luau is among Maui’s best luaus. 2023 ‘Aipono Award winner for Best Luau

Famous for its fresh takes on Asian noodles and small plates, Star Noodle is a longtime Lahaina favorite. This popular oceanside spot offers an array of dishes — from house-made noodles and dim sum to sake cocktails — in a polished, modern setting. 2023 ‘Aipono Award winner for Best Asian Cuisine.

Brunch, happy hour, dinner and late-night grub: Mala Ocean Tavern has got it all — including spectacular ocean and sunset views. This indoor-outdoor spot also boasts live music, locally sourced seafood and an inventive cocktail list. It’s one of the most well-loved restaurants in Lahaina. 2023 ‘Aipono Award winner for Best Oceanfront Dining.

The most recent restaurant to reopen in Lahaina, Honu Oceanside, is a fine dining favorite featuring fresh seafood, hand-tossed pizzas and locally sourced produce. Globally-sourced wines, craft cocktails, stellar ocean views and impeccable service complement the exceptional food. Honorable mention for Best Oceanfront Dining at the 2023 ‘Aipono Awards.

The newest restaurant venture by renowned local chef Alvin Savella, Coco Deck is a laid-back, open-air venue offering casual bites and cocktails. TVs, a keiki corner and a hard-to-beat happy hour make Coco Deck a go-to for an easygoing bite.

Aloha Mixed Plate is a Lahaina staple, serving up generous portions of island-style comfort food, from fried noodles to loco moco to kalua pork sandwiches. Set right next to the ocean, AMP is a relaxed spot to enjoy traditional and contemporary island eats.

Teddy’s is a casual spot known for big, juicy burgers with Hawaiian flair. Offering a variety of specialty burgers, sides and shakes, it’s a great place to grab a quick bite in Lahaina.

An extension of the beloved Kihei Caffe, this casual eatery offers the same generous portions and breakfast options as its South Maui location in a clean, modern setting.