What You Should Know About “Sharktober” On Maui

October signals the arrival of spooky season — but on Maui, it’s not just ghouls and ghosts you should consider. October is “Sharktober.”

Historically, October has the highest number of shark encounters in Hawaii, earning it the nickname “Sharktober.” Among the islands, Maui has the highest recorded number of shark incidents.

But before you scrap plans for your next beach day (or cancel your trip to Maui altogether), rest assured that shark attacks are rare. According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, the chances of getting bit by a shark in Hawaii are less than one in a million. The odds of a fatal attack are one in 3.7 million. Still, Sharktober serves as a cautionary reminder of increased shark activity during this time of year.

So, what is it about sharks and October?

The Sharktober phenomenon is multifaceted.

October is peak tiger shark pupping season, which typically runs from September to November. In autumn, about 25 percent of mature female tiger sharks in the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands migrate to the main Hawaiian Islands.

Not only is the tiger shark population slightly inflated in the main Hawaiian Islands in October, but pregnant and postpartum tiger sharks are presumed to be voracious eaters. A 2015 University of Hawaii study states that “the energetic cost of nourishing their pups outpaces the replacement of energy via feeding.” In short, growing pups (an average of 30 per litter) is hard work — and tiger shark moms are hungry. Thus, a spike in shark incidents during pupping season might be caused by changes in shark behavior.

But that’s not all. Scientists once believed tiger sharks to be territorial, never straying far from their home island. However, a separate UH study found that tiger sharks from around Hawaii travel to Maui’s waters each winter, a discovery that baffled scientists. It’s unclear why this happens, but researchers presume that the sharks congregate for mating and prefer Maui’s shallow, gently sloping shelf habitats.

While tiger shark incidents historically peak in October, tigers are most active from September to December. Keep in mind that sightings and encounters can occur at any time of year.

Sharktober in Ancient Hawaii

Sharktober isn’t a new occurrence. Ancient Hawaiians were keenly aware of the presence of sharks during autumn. A traditional Hawaiian proverb states, “Pua ka wiliwili, nanahu ka manō.” [When the wiliwili tree blooms, the shark bites.]

Endemic to Hawaii, wiliwili trees are deeply ingrained in Hawaiian culture – once used for many purposes, including canoe building. Wiliwili trees produce bright orange blossoms from late summer into early fall, directly coinciding with shark pupping season.

Sharks are also significant figures in Hawaiian culture. Sharks, or mano, are revered as protectors and ancestral guardians known as ‘aumākua. They symbolize guidance, strength, and respect for the ocean. Many families honor them through stories and traditions, believing sharks embody the spirit of their ancestors. Worldwide, sharks play a crucial role in maintaining a balanced marine ecosystem by regulating prey populations and promoting healthy fish stocks.

Shark Safety in Hawaii

While movies like Jaws and media sensationalism surrounding shark attacks can inflate fears about sharks, most worries are unfounded. Shark attacks are incredibly rare, and fatal incidents even more so — even on Maui, which is among the world’s shark bite capitals.

To put it in perspective, Hawaii, on average, sees about ten shark attacks each year, with zero or one fatality. Now, consider how many people are in the water each day across the state. Shark attacks are so statistically rare that you’re 30 times more likely to be killed by a falling coconut than a shark — so next time you visit Maui, you should worry more about where you sit rather than what’s lurking beneath the surface.

However, there are precautions you can take to lower your risk.

Avoid swimming at dawn, dusk, or night. Sharks move closer to shore at night to hunt.

Don’t swim in murky or brown water. It reduces visibility, increasing the risk of sharks mistaking you for prey.

Avoid swimming after heavy rains or near river mouths and harbor entrances. These areas attract sharks searching for food.

Do not wear shiny jewelry or high-contrast clothing. Sharks are attracted to shiny objects and bright colors.

Stay close to shore. The majority of shark attacks in Hawaii occur 100-300 yards out.

Keep splashing to a minimum. Excessive movement can attract sharks, thinking you are distressed prey.

If you see a shark, keep your eyes on it, try not to panic and calmly exit the water.

While Sharktober highlights a time of increased shark activity, it’s imperative to remember that the ocean is their home, and sharks play a vital role in maintaining a healthy marine ecosystem. By staying informed, you can enjoy Maui’s waters worry-free.