West Side Waves

What to wear when time loosens



Photography & Creative Direction: Brittney Baker

Producing: Savannah Dagupion

Hair & Makeup: Jacqueline Comero

Models: Darren Fryer & Mikaela Bega

Assistant: Angeleah Starr-Soria

Locations: Whalers Village, Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa/The Sandbar/Lobby Lounge, Leilani’s On The Beach, Honokōwai Beach Park

On West Maui’s golden shoreline, luxury island style reveals itself in effortless sophistication – vibrant colors, smooth textures and fine jewelry, each piece drawing inspiration from the island’s verdant land and teeming waters. Every detail reflects a sense of place, from intricate patterns to hand-selected accessories.

From the shops of Whalers Village to the elegant setting of the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, the serene sands of Honokōwai Beach Park and the breezy lanai at Leilani’s on the Beach, we invite you into a world where refinement meets ease.

These curated pieces move seamlessly from sun-soaked days to starlit evenings, blending resort-ready silhouettes with statement accessories that embody West Maui’s distinctive charm and luxurious spirit.

Moana Maxi Dress in Lilinoe/Dragon Fruit, $165, KEANI HAWAIʻI; CrossBody in Salina/Fruit Punch, $64, ALOHA COLLECTION

ON HER: Clockwise. Jessy Bow Hard Clutch, $228, LILLY PULITZER; Paraiba and Diamond Earrings 18k White Gold, $125,000, BUCHERER; Jessy Sandal, $218, LILLY PULITZER; (in hair) Mens Stuff Tie and Pocket Square Set in Party Punch Patch, $128, LILLY PULITZER; Edita Maxi Shift Dress in Party Punch Patch, $348, LILLY PULITZER; Baguette Love Earrings 18k Yellow Gold with Diamonds, $14,000, BUCHERER; Baguette Love Necklace 18k Yellow Gold with Diamonds, $42,800, BUCHERER; Baguette Love Ring 18k Yellow Gold with Diamonds, $12,800, BUCHERER; Baguette Love Bracelet 18k Yellow Gold with Diamonds, $17,900, BUCHERER

ON HER: Apolonia Mesh Dress, $428, JOHNNY WAS; Rufus Jacket, $498, JOHNNY WAS

Clockwise: The Shore Island Camo Melin Hydro Hat, $89, MELIN; Meta HSTN with Prizm Black Polarized Lenses and Black Frame, $449, OAKLEY; Maile Ring in 14k Gold 10mm, $1,495, Maui Divers Jewelry; Black Coral Ring in Gold with Diamonds 10mm, $3,695, MAUI DIVERS JEWELRY; Maile Ring in 14k Gold 4.5mm, $695, MAUI DIVERS JEWELRY; ʻOpihi Pendant in 14k Gold with Lab Grown Diamond 25mm, $1,795, MAUI DIVERS JEWELRY; 20” 2.5mm Rope Chain in Gold, $1,995, MAUI DIVERS JEWELRY; Plumeria Mother of Pearl Earrings in 14k Gold 13mm, $1,995, MAUI DIVERS JEWELRY; Meta HSTN with Clear Lenses and Black Frame, $399, OAKLEY

ON HER: Botanical Breeze Shift Dress, $178, TOMMY BAHAMA; Honu Women’s Leather Beach Sandals in Bright White/Golden Sand, $100, OLUKAI; Heʻe Revolution Hoops 18k Heavy Gold Plated, $250, KEANI HAWAIʻI; Wrap Me Up Ring 18k Heavy Gold Plated, $175, KEANI HAWAIʻI; Mauka Ring 18k Heavy Gold Plated, $125, KEANI HAWAIʻI; Embraced Ring 18k Heavy Gold Plated, $150, KEANI HAWAIʻI; Fanged Ring 18k Heavy Gold Plated, $125, KEANI HAWAIʻI; Island Honey Bangle 18k Heavy Gold Plated, $350, KEANI HAWAIʻI; Jagged Bangle 18k Heavy Gold Plated, $300, KEANI HAWAIʻI; Moani Bangle 18k Heavy Gold Plated, $300, KEANI HAWAIʻI; Merbangle 18k Heavy Gold Plated, $350, KEANI HAWAIʻI; Makai Necklace 14k Yellow Gold Filled 16”, $135, KEANI HAWAIʻI, Manō Mana Necklace 18k Heavy Gold Plated 20”, $180, KEANI HAWAIʻI

ON HIM: Pineapple Petals Shirt, $130, TOMMY BAHAMA; Beach Coast Full Elastic Pant, $138, TOMMY BAHAMA; Laeʻahi LīʻIli Men’s Waterproof Leather Sneakers, $140, OLUKAI

ON THE TABLE: Odysea Stacked Hydro in Canopy Green, $79, MELIN; Keep It Light Mini Backpack in Monochrome Red Haute, $54, ALOHA COLLECTION; Mini Pouch in ALOHA Nui Fruit Punch on Sandstone, $24, ALOHA COLLECTION

ON HER: Baccara Tie Ruched One Piece, $198, JOHNNY WAS; Baccara Wrap Pant, $188, JOHNNY WAS; Moana Collection Gold Earring Stud Solid Plumeria 8.5mm, $17, ABC STORES; Moana Collection Gold Necklace 18” with Solid Plumeria Pendant 15mm, $25, ABC STORES; Island Girl Slippers in Plumeria White, $18.99, ABC STORES

ON HIM: Hawaiian Performance Surfwear Premium Cap in Hawaii Sand, $18, ABC STORES; Aloha Shirt in Red Scenic, $25, ABC STORES; Hawaiian Performance Surfwear Waverider Board Shorts in Solid Black, $36, ABC STORES; Keep It Light Mini Backpack in Monochrome in Red Haute, $54, ALOHA COLLECTION; Hawaiian Performance Surfwear Slide Black, $30, ABC STORES