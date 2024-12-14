Volunteering on Maui is a meaningful way to support the local community. Whether a first-time visitor or lifelong resident, volunteering allows you to forge a deeper connection to the island, its environment and its people.

Maui volunteer opportunities suit every interest, from humanitarian efforts to reforestation to cultural preservation. Below, you’ll find a round-up of popular volunteer opportunities on Maui. For a comprehensive list, visit Hands On Maui.

Environmental Conservation

Hawaii Wildlife Fund – The Hawaii Wildlife Fund protects native species and habitats and provides environmental education opportunities for visitors and residents. Volunteers can participate in sea turtle projects, marine debris clean ups and habitat restoration efforts. Volunteer opportunities.

Mauna Kahalawai Watershed Partnership – MKWP manages over 50,000 acres in the West Maui Mountains to preserve native ecosystems and freshwater supply. Regular volunteer events are held at stewardship sites in Waihee and Olowalu. Learn more.

Auwahi Forest Restoration Project – Assist in reforesting a remote area on the southwestern slope of Haleakala. Volunteer trips are held monthly. Volunteer information.

Malama Maui Nui – This non-profit aims to protect Maui’s ecosystem, economy and quality of life through environmental stewardship. Regular volunteer opportunities are available. Get involved.

Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project – MFBRP’s mission is to preserve Maui’s native forest bird species and restore their habitats through research and conservation. Inquire for volunteer opportunities.

Maui Nui Botanical Gardens – Participate in native plant cultivation and garden maintenance at this Kahului botanical garden. Volunteer days are held weekly. Learn more.

Beach Clean Ups

Surfrider Foundation – Maui Chapter – Surfrider Foundation organizes monthly beach cleanups around Maui. Assist in removing marine debris and collecting data on the types of trash found. Volunteer information.

SHARKastics – SHARKastics hosts beach cleanups at Kaehu in Wailuku on the fourth Sunday of every month. Remove marine debris from the beach, then sort trash and log data. Learn more.

Pacific Whale Foundation – Volunteers with the Pacific Whale Foundation can adopt a beach, participate in cleanup events and assist in data collection. Volunteer opportunities.

Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute – MOCMI offers a range of marine-related volunteer opportunities, from sea turtle rehabilitation to social media assistance. Learn more.

Community Support

Maui Food Bank – Help sort, pack and distribute food to those in need. Volunteer shifts are available regularly. Get involved.

Habitat for Humanity – Volunteers can contribute to building homes for local families on Maui or work in the ReStore, where gently used household items and building materials are sold. Find opportunities.

Feed My Sheep Maui – Feed My Sheep is a mobile food distribution. Volunteers can help deliver groceries to those in need across the island. Volunteer shifts are available weekly. Learn more.

Na Hoaloha – Na Hoaloha offers support services to seniors to enable them to live independently and enhance their quality of life. Volunteer information.

Cultural Preservation

Hawaii Land Trust (HILT) – HILT works to restore native habitats and preserve cultural sites. Volunteer days are held regularly at HILT sites in Waihee and Kaupo. Get involved.

Maui Fishpond Association – Help restore one of Maui’s oldest fishponds (built in the 1400s) at Kalepolepo Beach Park in Kihei. Visit their website to learn about community work days and volunteer opportunities.

Haleakala National Park – HNP offers various volunteer activities, including archaeological assistance and outreach. Opportunities are geared towards local residents who can commit to several months of volunteer shifts.

Kipuka Olowalu – Help restore taro patches, remove invasive species and plant native trees in the Olowalu Cultural Reserve while learning about traditional Hawaiian practices. Volunteer days are held twice a week. Learn more.

Maui Historical Society – Support the preservation of Maui’s history through museum assistance, archival work and educational programs. Volunteer opportunities are available year-round. Get involved.

Maui Cultural Lands – Help preserve archaeological sites and reforest native plants in culturally significant areas. Volunteer days are held every Saturday. Sign up.

Animals

Maui Humane Society – Take a dog for a day or drop in to assist with animal enrichment, cleaning or helping with laundry. Residents can sign up for long-term volunteer opportunities. Volunteer information.

Leilani Farm Sanctuary – This Haiku animal sanctuary welcomes volunteers to assist with various tasks around the farm, from combing animals to picking fruit to gardening. Learn more.