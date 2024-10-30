Visit These Five Unique Landscapes on Maui

Maui is known for its waterfalls and honey-colored beaches — but there is more to discover on the Valley Isle than tropical landscapes. While conifer forests, lava deserts and miles of misty shrubland might not immediately come to mind when you think of Maui, rest assured the Valley Isle is full of surprises. Explore a little deeper on your next visit (or day off) by visiting these five unique Maui landscapes.

Poli Poli Spring State Recreation Area

Take a drive to Poli Poli Spring State Recreation Area, and you’ll hardly believe you’re still on Maui. Part of the Kula Forest Reserve, Poli Poli is nestled at 6,200 feet in the heart of Haleakala’s fog belt. The climate is more akin to Northern California than typical Maui – and the foliage reflects this, with towering redwoods, deep green ferns and mist-draped moss.

Beyond the recreation area, hiking trails in the Kula Forest Reserve explore a variety of environments, from misty eucalyptus forests on the Waiakoa Loop Trail to native shrubland on the Mamane Trail. Hikers are encouraged to wear bright clothing as hunting is permitted in the forest reserve.

Getting to Poli Poli Spring State Recreation Area requires a 4×4 vehicle. This rule is strictly enforced.

Ohai Trail

The Ohai Trail offers a unique mix of coastal views and wildflower-dotted hillsides on Maui’s rugged northwest coast. This short loop trail winds through shrublike vegetation, along dramatic sea cliffs and offers peek-a-boo views of Molokai and the 636-foot Kahakuloa Headland. In winter, the Ohai Trail is a fantastic vantage point for spotting humpback whales.

The Ohai Trail offers a glimpse into Maui’s native plant life, with signs highlighting species like ‘ilima and naupaka that thrive in the coastal environment. The gentle terrain makes this trail perfect for any skill level — and it’s an easy way for visitors to take in the distinct beauty of northwest Maui.

Keoneoio, La Perouse

The Keoneoio area offers a stark reminder of Maui’s volcanic past. Keoneoio is the site of Maui’s youngest lava flow, which spilled from Haleakala’s southwestern flank between three and five hundred years ago. Here, lava plains engulf vast swaths of land. It’s an unforgiving area, with little shelter from the elements – but one worth visiting for its striking views.

The best way to explore Keoneoio (often referred to as La Perouse, named for a French captain who explored this area in 1786), is by hiking the Hoapili Trail. Once part of the King’s Highway, a hand-laid stone path that circumnavigated the island, the Hoapili Trail winds along the lava coastline, past white coral beaches and kiawe (mesquite) trees. The Hoapili Trail is about 3.5 miles round trip, but most hikers opt to only hike the first half mile due to the trail’s extreme nature. Regardless of how far you choose to explore, wear sturdy shoes and pack plenty of water and sun protection.

Waihee Coastal Dunes

Waihee Coastal Dunes is a bonafide hidden gem located a few miles north of Kahului on Waihee’s rarely-explored shoreline. The Waihee Coastal Dunes and Wetlands Reserve showcases a unique coastal ecosystem with rich cultural and natural significance. This protected area features expansive sand dunes, wetlands, ancient structures and native plants – all set against the backdrop of the West Maui Mountains.

While walking the short loop trail, you’ll pass by ancient Hawaiian fishponds and archaeological sites with interpretive signs that offer insights into the area’s traditional uses and current restoration efforts. The reserve is also a haven for native bird species, such as the Hawaiian stilt and coot. It’s essential to stay on the trail while visiting the dunes so as not to disturb native wildlife and historic sites.

Halemau‘u Trail, Haleakala National Park

Haleakala National Park has arguably the most unique environment on Maui. The 11-mile-long, 2,600-foot-deep crater is known for its Mars-like landscape, with multi-hued sands and imposing cinder cones. But while the summit of Haleakala National Park gets the lion’s share of love from visitors, peculiar landscapes are hidden in less-traveled areas of the park—case and point: the Halemau’u Trail.

Starting at 8,000 feet, the Halemau’u Trail travels through native shrubland before descending to the crater floor. In stark contrast to the volcanic sands at Haleakala’s 10,023-foot summit, the Halemau’u Trail travels through native shrubland and descends steep switchbacks before reaching grassland and ancient lava fields on the crater floor. On clear days, hikers are afforded views of the Ko’olau Gap, Keanae Peninsula and Pacific Ocean. Mist often rolls in, giving the landscape an ethereal quality.