Ulu Poke Recipe

Got ʻulu (breadfruit) and not sure what to do with it? Try this unique and tasty recipe courtesy of chef Tylun Pang from the Fairmont Kea Lani in Wailea.
Makes 4-6 Servings
Ingredients
- 4 cups ‘ulu, cooked and diced
- 2 tbsp macadamia nut oil
- 2 cloves garlic, finely minced
- 1 tbsp red Molokaʻi sea salt
- 2 Hawaiian chili peppers, finely sliced
- 1/4 cup red onion, sliced
- 1/4 cup sea asparagus, blanched, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1/4 cup ogo (Hawaiian seaweed), cut into 1-inch pieces
- 20 cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/8 cup green onion, finely sliced
- 1/4 cup macadamia nuts, roasted and chopped
Method: Place ‘ulu in a large mixing bowl. Heat macadamia nut oil in a small pan. Add garlic and cook until fragrant. Pour over ‘ulu and season with salt and chili peppers. Add remaining ingredients and toss gently to combine.