Noble Chef returns to UH Maui College

Students work beside Maui chefs as the Culinary Arts Program’s largest fundraiser returns to Kahului.

By Maui Nō Ka ʻOi staff

On Nov. 13, some of Maui’s professional chefs will share their kitchens – and the spotlight – with students from the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Culinary Arts Program.

Noble Chef, the program’s largest annual fundraiser, returns to the Pāʻina Culinary Arts Center in Kahului from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Students are paired with participating chefs, spending time with them before the event to develop and prepare an appetizer and then serving the dishes together at the gala.

Guests taste their way through the chef-student creations and vote for a favorite before sitting down for dinner. The evening also includes a silent auction, Fund A Need and performances by Nā Wai ʻEhā.

For the students, the evening is an extension of the classroom.

At UHMC, they train in the 38,000-square-foot Pāʻina Culinary Arts Center, with nine kitchen labs, dining-room service labs and student-run food outlets. The Leis Family Class Act Restaurant gives students experience in both the kitchen and dining room under faculty supervision.

Noble Chef takes that training into Maui’s professional kitchens.

Participating restaurant and resort partners this year include Fairmont Kea Lani, Grand Wailea, Duke’s Beach House Maui, Humble Market Kitchin, Star Noodle, Taverna, ʻUlupalakua Ranch, Spoon & Key Market and 62 MarcKet. Noble Chef 2026 Noble Chef Gala

Nov. 13 | 6-9:30 p.m.

Pāʻina Culinary Arts Center, UH Maui College

Individual tickets: $225 Sponsorship tables: Lōkahi – $10,000

Hoʻomau – $5,000

Hoʻokipa – $3,000 Buy gala tickets on Eventbrite Noble Chef Dinner Series

Leis Family Class Act Restaurant

6-9:30 p.m. | $250 per person Oct. 2 – Chef Aristotle Aurelio (past dinner)

Oct. 16 – Chef Zac Sato

Dec. 4 – Chef JoJo Vasquez For dinner-series reservations and information:

classact@hawaii.edu

808-984-3280 For current schedules and event information, visit the official Noble Chef website.

The fundraiser has deep roots on Maui.

It grew from Noble Grape, a food-and-wine gala launched by the former Maui Culinary Academy in 1996. University of Hawaiʻi records credit the late Fairmont Kea Lani Executive Chef Tylun Pang with creating Noble Chef in 2002.

Pang became one of the Culinary Arts Program’s longtime mentors, serving on its advisory committee, supporting scholarships and internships and bringing students into the Fairmont Kea Lani kitchens.

He was also Maui Nō Ka ʻOi’s first ʻAipono Chef of the Year in 2002 and later received the ʻAipono Lifetime Achievement Award. Diane Woodburn and Chef Tylun Pang. Photo: Maui Nō Ka ʻOi Magazine, from “For You, Chef.”

Fairmont Kea Lani hosted the culinary program’s major fundraiser for more than two decades through its years as Noble Grape and Noble Chef.

Noble Chef has since raised more than $1 million for the Culinary Arts Program. Proceeds help support scholarships, internships, student field experiences, culinary competitions, program enrichment and faculty professional development.

This year, Noble Chef also expands beyond the gala with a three-event dinner series at the Leis Family Class Act Restaurant.

The series opened Oct. 2 with UHMC alumnus Chef Aristotle Aurelio. Chef Zac Sato, Maui Nō Ka ʻOi’s 2025 ʻAipono Chef of the Year, leads a farm-to-table dinner Oct. 16. Chef JoJo Vasquez of The Ridge at Wao Kele and The Vineyard House Winery closes the series Dec. 4 with a French-inspired holiday dinner.

The dinners put students beside professional chefs in a smaller restaurant setting, while the Nov. 13 gala brings those partnerships together for Noble Chef’s biggest night of the year.

The event arrives as UHMC marks 50 years of culinary education on Maui. College records trace the program’s predecessor, Food Service, to the late 1970s. Today, students can pursue culinary arts and baking and pastry degrees and certificates, with the program’s associate-degree tracks holding Exemplary status from the American Culinary Federation.

The program’s connection to Maui has also extended well beyond restaurants.

After the August 2023 wildfires, Pāʻina became a relief kitchen. Culinary Arts faculty, students, alumni and volunteers prepared about 200,000 meals in two months for displaced residents, first responders and recovery workers. The team later received the Governor’s Award for Distinguished State Service Team of the Year.

At Noble Chef, the focus returns to what the program has long done – putting students beside working chefs and giving them a chance to learn by doing.

Noble Chef FAQ

What is Noble Chef?

Noble Chef is the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Culinary Arts Program’s largest annual fundraiser. Maui chefs work alongside culinary students to prepare dishes for guests, with proceeds supporting the program and its students.

When is the 2026 Noble Chef Gala?

The gala is Friday, Nov. 13, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the Pāʻina Culinary Arts Center on the UH Maui College campus in Kahului.

How much are Noble Chef tickets?

Individual gala tickets are $225. Noble Chef Dinner Series events are $250 per person.

What happens at Noble Chef?

Students are paired with Maui chefs and work with them to develop and prepare appetizers. At the gala, guests sample the chef-student teams’ dishes and vote for a favorite before dinner. The evening also includes a silent auction, Fund A Need, music and hula.

What does Noble Chef support?

Proceeds benefit the UHMC Culinary Arts Program, including scholarships, internships, field experiences, student culinary competitions, program enrichment and professional development for faculty.