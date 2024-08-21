Try These 12 West Maui Restaurants on Your Next Visit

West Maui Eats: 12 Restaurants To Try on Your Next Visit

West Maui is a hub for great eats, home to some of the best restaurants on Maui. From Lāhainā to Kapalua, diners can delight in mom-and-pop hole-in-the-walls and five-star establishments alike.

Sadly, some of Maui’s best and most iconic restaurants were lost in the Lāhainā wildfire on August 8th, 2023. Others closed due to a lack of business following the disaster, and others are still struggling to stay open as West Maui recovers.

Now, West Maui eateries need our support.

Not only has West Maui bred some of the island’s best chefs (like Alvin Savella and Isaac Bancaco), but the thriving restaurant scene has also provided a platform to household names like Peter Merriman and Lee Ann Wong. (Wong’s restaurant, Papa‘aina at the Pioneer Inn, was among those lost in the wildfires.)

Whether you’re a visitor or a resident, head to the West Side next time you’re craving a good meal. Here are 12 of the best restaurants in West Maui — bookmark this for your next visit!

Keep in mind this is just a small fraction of the amazing restaurants in West Maui. We encourage you to go out and explore beyond this list!

Merriman’s is one of the best restaurants on Maui. Founded by Hawaii Regional Cuisine pioneer Peter Merriman, this Kapalua oceanfront restaurant is a West Maui culinary landmark. With its focus on fresh, locally sourced ingredients from land and sea, this restaurant offers guests an authentic taste of Maui in an exquisite setting.

Miso Phat, Kahana

This tiny sushi restaurant in Kahana boasts big flavors. Opened in 2013, Miso Phat features a lineup of colorful sushi rolls, nigiri, sashimi and temaki with fresh fish sourced from the waters around Maui Nui. Miso Phat has time and again been named one of Maui’s top sushi restaurants and even took top honors for Best Sushi at the 2023 ‘Aipono Awards.

A’a Roots in Nāpili is proof healthy eating doesn’t have to be boring. Tuck into colorful curry and soba noodle bowls, or cool down with an acai or pitaya bowl. Juices, smoothies and salads are also on offer. A’a Roots sources many of its ingredients locally, so when you dine at A’a, you support both local business and local agriculture.

Gazebo Restaurant, Nāpili

Crowds flock to the Gazebo in Nāpili every morning, lining up well before opening time to feast on heaping plates of fried rice. In addition to the bucket-list dishes, diners are afforded ocean views and seasonal whale-watching opportunities. Not keen to wait for a table? Call your order in and enjoy it to go on the beach at Nāpili Bay.

Mala Ocean Tavern, Lāhainā

Miraculously untouched by the Lahaina wildfire, Mala Ocean Tavern was the first restaurant to reopen on Front Street – extending a beacon of hope to all of Lahaina via island-inspired cuisine and spirited service. Mala Ocean Tavern is best known for its culinary cocktails, brunch and late night offerings and impeccable views, earning the restaurant a gold medal at the 2023 ‘Aipono Awards for Best Oceanfront Dining.

Two words: cinnamon rolls. Drive past this Honokowai mom-and-pop shop in the early morning, and you’ll usually see a long line of eager patrons waiting to get their hands on fresh, gooey cinnamon rolls. Pastries proliferate in the morning, but come afternoon, Papi’s Ohana starts churning out ‘ono specialty pizzas.

Part of the Maui-born TS restaurants empire, Hula Grill is an essential stop in Kā‘anapali. Dig your toes into the sand and listen to live music at the outdoor Barefoot Bar, or cozy up inside and watch the chefs prepare your meal in the open-air kitchen. With ocean views, a nightly hula show and a locally sourced farm-to-table menu, Hula Grill epitomizes island-style dining.

Taverna, Kapalua

Headed by decorated Maui chef Roger Stettler, Taverna’s delectable Italian cuisine, inventive cocktails and rustic-chic digs attract diners from near and far. The menu features authentic Italian eats like handmade pasta and pizzas, as well as unique riffs on classic cocktails like Negronis and Manhattans. Taverna took second place for Best Italian Food at the 2023 ‘Aipono Awards.

Cane and Canoe, Kapalua

Located in the Montage Kapalua Bay, Cane and Canoe emphasizes Maui’s surfeit of local ingredients – featuring a menu rife with locally-sourced fish, meat and produce. Beyond modern Hawaii Regional Cuisine, Cane and Canoe’s unique architecture – inspired by a traditional canoe hale (house) — reflects the rich cultural heritage of Hawaii.

Fond, Nāpili

FOND is a beloved neighborhood eatery headed by Chef Jojo Vasquez. Known for its creative, farm-to-table cuisine, FOND blends New American fare with Hawaii Regional Cuisine, resulting in unique dishes like adobo brussels sprouts and chicken katsu bowls.

The Burger Shack, Kapalua

Burgers and shakes typically aren’t considered “upscale” cuisine – unless you’re at the Burger Shack in Kapalua. Elevated burgers and craft milkshakes are served in a beautiful al-fresco setting overlooking DT Fleming Beach. Over 21? Try a cocktail shake or a top-shelf libation.

Seahouse Restaurant, Nāpili

Set steps from the water’s edge at Nāpili Bay, Seahouse Restaurant boasts one of the best dining backdrops on Maui. Seahouse is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with eats that emphasize Maui’s bounty of local produce and fresh seafood. It’s no wonder this restaurant took second place for Best Oceanfront Dining at the 2023 ‘Aipono Awards.

Have you tried any of these restaurants?