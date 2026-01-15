Keeping Tiffany’s Tiffany’s

Inside a Wailuku restaurant built on restraint

story by Chris Amundson

photographs by Selket Kaufman and Chris Amundson

On a typical night in Wailuku, Tiffany’s feels less like a restaurant than a gathering already in progress. Music hums low and familiar. Servers move with the confidence of people who know the room and the people in it. Plates land without ceremony and are shared without hesitation. Nothing about the experience asks for attention – which is precisely the point.

That sense of ease has been earned.

Tiffany’s has been part of Central Maui’s daily life for more than two decades. It opened in the early 2000s, founded by Diane and Howard Orite, Korean owners who named the restaurant after their daughter, Tiffany. The restaurant sits on Lower Main Street, part of a corridor long shaped by small shops, offices and neighborhood restaurants. The kitchen reflected their background and their staff – Korean dishes alongside Chinese influences, blended naturally with local-style cooking. The menu eventually grew to nearly 160 items, a sprawling catalogue that regulars came to know by heart. It was unapologetically a neighborhood place, built to feed families and regulars, not to impress visitors.

For years, that formula worked. Then the question of what came next surfaced.

Brendan Smith remembers the moment clearly. He was out to dinner with Sheldon Simeon, Simeon’s family and the restaurant’s owners when Diane walked over, direct and unsentimental. She said she was ready to retire and wanted to visit her aging mother in Korea. Then she looked at Simeon and told him he should buy the restaurant.

At first, it sounded like a joke. It wasn’t.

A few months later, Diane spotted Simeon again – this time in a restaurant supply store – and repeated the offer. Serious this time. Sheldon and his wife Janice hadn’t been planning to buy another restaurant, let alone one of this size, with a full bar and a massive menu. But the idea lingered. Meetings followed. Numbers were discussed. About a year later, the papers were signed.

For Sheldon and Janice Simeon, the decision came with hesitation. Sheldon brought with him a reputation shaped by growing up in Hilo, cooking food rooted in everyday Hawai‘i kitchens, and later translating those flavors for a wider audience – including national television, where he appeared twice as a finalist on Top Chef. The exposure expanded his platform but not his approach; even as his profile grew, his cooking remained grounded in memory, familiarity and place. Janice, who handles much of the operational and business side of their work, understood the scale of what Tiffany’s represented – a large dining room, a full bar, a deeply established clientele – and the risks that came with it. Together, they approached the restaurant not as a stage for reinvention, but as stewardship: a place with history that required care, clarity and restraint more than spectacle.

Tiffany’s in Wailuku has long been a neighborhood cornerstone. Under Sheldon and Janice Simeon, the restaurant honors its history while refining the menu, giving justice to the ingredients so each meal feels rooted, welcoming and familiar.

In July 2022, the transition began. Tiffany’s closed for what was supposed to be a brief refresh. Three weeks later, it reopened after a compressed remodel that addressed decades of wear – the kitchen, the electrical systems, the dining room itself. The walls were lightened. TVs were removed. But the more delicate work wasn’t cosmetic. It was deciding what not to change.

“People would have burned us at the stake if we messed with certain dishes,” Smith said. Steak bites. Honey walnut shrimp. Kimchi fried rice. Miso butterfish. Those plates stayed. Everything else was examined carefully.

The menu was trimmed from roughly 160 items to about 53 – still large by most standards, but manageable. The goal wasn’t to turn Tiffany’s into something else. It was to make the food clearer, more consistent and easier to execute well, without losing the flavors people trusted.

That approach shows up most clearly in the kitchen under executive chef Marvin Magno. Magno’s path here wasn’t linear or glamorous. He started washing dishes more than a decade ago at one of Simeon’s early kitchens, watching the movement and intensity of the line from the sink. Cooking came later. Then more responsibility. Eventually, leadership.

At home, food had always been work. His mother, a Filipino single parent, woke before dawn to make desserts – puto and other steamed cakes – before heading to her job as a hotel housekeeper. Cooking paid bills. It gathered family. It mattered. Those lessons carried into professional kitchens, where Magno learned technique but held onto purpose.

At Tiffany’s, his cooking is defined by restraint. The calamansi chicken is emblematic. Filipino in origin, it’s marinated, grilled, and finished with annatto oil, bright with citrus and deeply savory. “I cook food I grew up eating,” Magno said. “If it doesn’t feel familiar, it doesn’t belong here.” The ingredients are simple. The technique is deliberate. The goal isn’t to reinvent the dish, but to do it justice – to let the quality of the chicken and the balance of flavors speak without being buried under excess.

The same thinking shapes the Caesar broccolini, a dish few would have expected here years ago. Wok-fried and lightly charred, it’s dressed in a vegan Caesar made from tofu and fermented soybean paste instead of anchovies or egg yolk. It’s finished with crisp garbanzos for texture. The result is familiar and surprising at once – recognizable enough to trust, distinct enough to remember.

Those dishes were deliberate. Tiffany’s cooks from what’s available and who’s around. “Someone worked really hard to grow it or catch it,” Magno said. “I don’t want to cover that up. I want people to taste what it is.” Fish arrives directly from fishermen. Produce comes from nearby farms. When farmers have abundance, the menu responds. Specials shift quickly, giving the kitchen room to experiment without unsettling the core menu. That flexibility has also allowed the restaurant to expand vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free offerings – once rare here, now a dedicated section.

Smith, now Tiffany’s maitre d’, helps translate those changes into the dining room. He has lived on Maui since kindergarten and understands the island’s rhythms instinctively. Hospitality here, he believes, should feel like inviting someone into your home. Guests aren’t customers so much as participants. Music matters. Tone matters. Trust matters.

That trust has been built slowly. Locals who once ordered the same dish every visit now occasionally try something new – sometimes because Smith sends it out unprompted. A plate of cucumbers. A side of broccolini. A cocktail that isn’t beer with a cup of ice. The reactions range from suspicion to delight. Either way, the conversation continues.

Three years in, Tiffany’s is still very much itself. It’s still loud in the right ways. It still feeds families. But it also reflects the people guiding it now – Simeon’s instinct for nostalgia, Magno’s commitment to technique and heritage, and a front of house that understands how much memory lives in a plate of food.

Nothing here is meant to be transformed. What matters is care.

In Wailuku, that care shows up night after night, mostly unnoticed. Plates are shared. Stories overlap. People keep coming back. And Tiffany’s, quietly, continues doing what it has always done – serving the community, one familiar dish at a time.

Recipes From Tiffany’s

These two dishes come straight from the way Marvin Magno cooks at Tiffany’s in Wailuku: food shaped by Filipino roots, island upbringing and a belief in restraint. Familiar flavors, handled carefully, anchored in place.

Calamansi Chicken

Bright, tangy grilled chicken finished with annatto butter and a calamansi dipping sauce that balances sweetness, acidity and smoke.

Chicken

½ chicken, cut into pieces, or 3 chicken

leg quarters

Marinade

2 cups Silver Swan soy sauce

½ cup brown sugar

2 cups calamansi juice

¼ cup vinegar

1 stalk lemongrass, crushed

2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 oz ginger, crushed

Annatto butter glaze

1 cup unsalted butter

1 Tbsp annatto seeds

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1stalk lemongrass, crushed

2 tsp whole peppercorns

Dipping sauce

¼ cup Silver Swan soy sauce

¼ cup calamansi juice

2 tsp brown sugar

Garnish

Calamansi halves

Fresh chilies

Combine marinade ingredients. Add chicken, cover and marinate at least 2 hours, preferably overnight.

Grill chicken over medium heat, turning as needed, until cooked through and lightly charred, 30-40 minutes.

While chicken cooks, melt butter with annatto seeds, garlic, lemongrass and peppercorns over low heat until fragrant and deep orange. Strain and discard solids. Reserve glaze.

Brush chicken with glaze during the final minutes on the grill. Spoon additional glaze onto the plate before serving.

Stir dipping sauce ingredients together. Serve chicken with calamansi, chilies and dipping sauce.

Serves 4

Wok-Fried Caesar Broccolini with Fried Garbanzos

Charred broccolini tossed in a creamy tofu-doenjang Caesar and topped with crisp garbanzos, a familiar preparation sharpened with island pantry staples.

Broccolini