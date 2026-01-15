The Return

by Chris Amundson

People come back to Maui for different reasons.

Sometimes it’s obvious. A honeymoon turns into an anniversary. A favorite week gets penciled into the calendar year after year. Other times it’s harder to name. A place stays in mind. A rhythm feels familiar. The return happens almost without planning.

On Maui, return has its own pace. It doesn’t rush. It folds new moments into old ones. The island makes room for repetition without feeling stuck, and that balance is part of the draw.

This issue moves with that idea.

Out on the water, return is written into instinct. Each winter, koholā arrive in Hawaiʻi’s warm waters along routes they’ve followed for generations. Daniel Sullivan’s photographs catch those moments up close, but the story stretches well beyond the horizon. His work follows humpbacks across oceans, north to Alaska where they feed, and south to Tonga in the Southern Hemisphere where they gather before returning to Antarctica’s feeding grounds. What appears seasonal here is part of a much larger loop, always in motion.

On land, return looks more personal. In “Talk Story,” Pascaline Laloux paints from NOAA charts, letting coastlines and currents guide her work. On Molokaʻi, the Hoʻolehua Post Office sends coconuts into the world as postcards, small handwritten reminders that aloha travels, but always starts somewhere.

West Maui carries that same sense of familiarity. “West Side Waves” is rooted in places people know well: merchants at Whalers Village, worn-in walkways, and a style that fits naturally into days that unfold at their own pace. It’s a quiet nod to the shops and storefronts that remain part of everyday life, shaped by the people who show up and keep things moving.

Elsewhere, the island keeps its momentum. In “Brewed Awakening,” brewers experiment, rebuild and keep pouring. In “Island Kitchen,” Tiffany’s in Wailuku proves that consistency still counts. The Dining Guide offers a snapshot of Maui’s tables right now, varied, creative and very much alive.

This issue also includes the full-page ballot for the ʻAipono Awards, Maui’s dining honors and the island’s most established celebrations of food and hospitality. ʻAipono has always been about recognizing the places people return to. The meals that become habits. The rooms that feel familiar. The work done well over time. Years from now, these names will read like a record of who was feeding Maui during this particular chapter.

Return is rarely identical. That’s part of the appeal.

What brings people back is the feeling that something here still fits.

With Aloha,

Chris Amundson

Publisher & Editor

chris@mauimagazine.net