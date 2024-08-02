Kā‘anapali is Maui’s ultimate summer playground. Whether you’re a thrill-seeker, a foodie or just looking to unwind, there is something for everyone on Kā‘anapali’s sunny shores. Here are ten things to do in Kā‘anapali this summer.

Shred the Surf with Kā‘anapali Surf Club

Summertime south swells bless West Maui’s coastline with mellow, rolling waves—perfect for beginners. At Kā‘anapali Point, new surfers can take to the waves with Kā‘anapali Surf Club. Accomplished instructors, including former pro surfers, guide students through the basics on KP’s gentle waves. You’ll be up and riding in no time—and coastal dwellers might even take a new hobby home with them.

Sail Above the Pacific on a Parasailing Adventure

In the summer months, colorful parasails dot the horizon off Kā‘anapali. Adventure seekers and adrenaline lovers are hoisted 1,200 feet above the Pacific, where panoramic island views abound. Available only during the summer (when the humpback whales are out of town), parasailing is a surefire way to create core memories with your travel companions.

Visit the Westin’s New Social Space

The Westin Maui Resort and Spa just unveiled its brand new Social Space, featuring arcade games, a Top Golf Swing Suite, duckpin bowling and ono food and drinks. The space has already been likened to a Maui-style Dave & Busters. The Social Space is open to families until 3:45 p.m. After that, it transforms into a 21+ zone. Not a Westin guest? No worries. The Social Space is open to the public.

Hop On A Catamaran Snorkel Tour

Set sail from Kā‘anapali Beach on a snorkeling adventure. While the reefs around Kā‘anapali are pretty spectacular, it’s hard to compete with the dazzling snorkeling near Olowalu or Honolua Bay. Add excellent service and a luxe catamaran ride into the equation, and you’re in store for an unforgettable day. For the creme de la creme of Kā‘anapali snorkel tours, check out local companies like Teralani or Trilogy.

Watch the Cliff Diving Ceremony at Cliff Dive Grill

At sunset, head to Sheraton’s aptly named Cliff Dive Grill to witness the nightly cliff diving ceremony at Pu‘u Keka‘a (Black Rock). Each evening, a diver leaps from the cliffs to honor King Kahekili, who is said to have made countless leaps from the 40-foot-high promontory. Secure a comfortable spot at the bar, order a mai tai and tuck into a plate of pupus as you watch the scene unfold. It’s the perfect way to cap off another day in Kaanapali.

Take a Hula Class at Whalers Village

For those interested in learning more about Hawaiian heritage, head to Whalers Village for a free hula class. These public sessions teach several traditional dance steps and the stories they convey. It’s a fun way to interact with Hawaiian culture while also getting some light exercise. If dancing isn’t your thing, Whalers Village also offers other free cultural activities, like weaving and ukulele lessons.

Zip Through the Trees On a Zipline Tour With Skyline

For an adrenaline-pumping adventure, set your sights on the foothills of the West Maui Mountains, where you can zip above the trees on Skyline Hawaii’s eight-line zipline course. Each zipline platform offers a unique vantage point, while each line presents panoramic coastal, mountain and outer-island views. It’s an exhilarating way to infuse some adventure into your Kā‘anapali stay — and see the island from an entirely new perspective.

Tour the Stars at Hyatt

Discover the wonders of the night sky on a stargazing tour atop the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa. Guided by a knowledgeable astronomer on the Hyatt’s rooftop, you’ll explore constellations, planets, and celestial phenomena against Maui’s clear, dark skies. This educational and awe-inspiring experience is perfect for both amateur astronomers and curious minds. Call to inquire.

Tee Up at a Kā‘anapali Golf Course

Golf lovers can enjoy rounds at two Kā‘anapali golf courses. The Royal Kā‘anapali course was designed by the one and only Robert Trent Jones Sr, who took advantage of the undulating landscape to ensure a challenge at each hole. In fact, Arnold Palmer said the 18th hole was among the most challenging holes he had ever played. Meanwhile, the Kā‘anapali Kai course is slightly more forgiving, making it a favorite among novices and seasoned golfers alike. No matter which course you choose, you’ll be rewarded with stunning ocean and mountain views.

Hit Happy Hour at Maui Brewing Company

Sample Maui-made craft beers at Maui Brewing Company’s new Kā‘anapali location set steps from the sand at Kā‘anapali Beach Resort. Whether you’re a beer enthusiast or just looking for a place to chill, Maui Brewing Company offers something for everyone. Stop by for happy hour from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. daily. Happy Hour offers a delightful selection of light bites (pork belly bao or shrimp quesadillas, anyone?) and a variety of drink specials – including two dollars off all drafts. Stick around for live music from 6:00 p.m., and cheers to another epic day in Kā‘anapali.