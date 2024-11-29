Talk Story

Alpaca Ohana

Tour a growing alpaca farm

By Savy Janssen

Nestled in the lush, green hills of Upcountry Maui lies a serene sanctuary where the gentle hum of nature mingles with the murmurs of contented alpacas. Not unlike their native mountains of Peru, here the alpaca graze and strut happily in pastures on the slopes of Haleakalā.

Founded in 2020 by Janet Baldwin, the Maui Alpaca Farm began as a modest venture with just three female alpacas. Her initial foray into alpaca farming was driven by curiosity and a touch of naiveté. “I knew nothing about alpacas,” she said. “When I saw them laying down flat, at first, I thought they had died. They were just sleeping!”

Today, Maui Alpaca Farm serves as a thriving haven for these sweet, intuitive animals, each with their own distinct personality. “I thought I was only going to get one, and now we have 13,” Baldwin said.

From the ever-watchful Kala, the herd’s self-appointed guardian, Anna, the wise matriarch, the playful Sassy, the farm’s resident ham, to even the gentle Cria, or the baby alpaca, each animal adds a unique charm to the farm. Baldwin’s affection for her herd is palpable. “They are just part of my family now,” she said.

A visit to Maui Alpaca Farm delights guests of all ages. Tours, which range from $39 to $200, begin with feeding and photo sessions with the alpacas in their pasture. Then, guests are led to the Bunny Village, where they interact with the farm’s resident fluffy Angora rabbits. The tour includes a demonstration of fiber processing, showcasing how the alpaca’s raw fleece is turned into soft yarn. For those seeking a more immersive experience, additional options include a picnic lunch, walking the alpacas or even participating in a lifestyle tour focused on the yarn-making process.

The farm’s small-group tours, limited to 10 people or fewer, ensure a more personal and educational experience. The knowledgeable staff enrich each visit with detailed insights about alpaca care and history. Having started during the pandemic, the farm’s success is partly due to its alignment with the trend of families and visitors seeking outdoor, small-group activities. As the farm continues to grow, Baldwin envisions expanding their offerings to include classes on fiber arts and programs for school-age children.

Baldwin’s passion for the process is evident in her daily routine – knitting every night with yarn from her own alpacas. She sells her wears at the farm’s store, offering sweaters, scarfs and hats of the softest Maui-raised fiber. For those interested in knitting themselves, visitors can buy alpaca yarn as well.

For Baldwin, the farm is more than just a business – it’s a source of immense personal fulfillment. Maui Alpaca Farm invites locals and visitors alike to partake in this joy, sharing a slice of rural bliss and educational family fun. To learn more or reserve a tour, visit mauialpaca.com.

Canoe Crop Corner mixes local culture and cuisine

Maui farmers and chefs share free tastings in Wailuku

By Mike Morris

Photographs by Chris Amundson

Plants brought to the Hawaiian Islands by early Polynesian voyagers, commonly referred to as canoe crops, will be showcased this fall and winter during the popular Wailuku First Friday community events.

Canoe Crop Corner, presented by the Maui Visitors & Convention Bureau (MVCB), pairs local farmers and chefs to present free tastings, cultural demonstrations and more.

“This celebration of our rich agricultural heritage brings the Maui community together, offering an opportunity not only to enjoy the flavors but also to connect with the deep history behind them,” said Leanne Pletcher, MVCB’s director of public relations and marketing.

The inaugural Canoe Crop Corner, held in early October, highlighted kalo (taro). Master kalo farmer Bobby Pahia of Hawai‘i Taro Farm discussed the history and cultural significance of kalo, while Chef Henry Tariga with Seascape Restaurant at Maui Ocean Center served free samples of his award-winning kalo poke nachos.

Additionally, Maui Ocean Center marine naturalists demonstrated traditional poi pounding that guests can experience during the aquarium’s Hawaiian Culture and Botanical Tour.

Kalo returned in November, specifically kalo leaves, with Chef Joey Macadangdang, of Balai Pata in Kahului, offering laulau samples, and Lukela Alboro serving as the cultural advisor.

For the December event, U‘i Kahue with the Lāhainā-based tropical nursery Maui Grown 808 highlighted niu (coconut).

Seascape and Maui Ocean Center will return February 2025 to feature ‘ulu (breadfruit).

Other canoe crops that could be incorporated into the monthly event are mai‘a (banana), kō (sugarcane) and ‘uala (sweet potato).

Participating chefs include Taylor Ponte (winner of the 2020 ‘Aipono Chef of the Year award) with Kamado Maui and Marc McDowell of Wailuku’s SixtyTwo MarcKet.

Makoa Quest, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the cultural revitalization of Hawai‘i, is also slated to participate in a future Canoe Crop Corner. The events are held from 6 to 9 p.m. on the first Friday of each month at the first floor of the Wailuku Garage, 30 N. Church St.

“Maui Visitors Bureau is thrilled to have the County of Maui Office of Economic Development’s support for the Wailuku First Friday Canoe Crop Corner event,” Pletcher added.

To Grandma’s House We Go

Beloved family-run coffee shop serves up community in Keokea

By Mona de Crinis

Photographs by Ryan Siphers

More than a hundred years after Dominga Franco – better known as Grandma Minnie – began sharing delicious home brew and warm aloha with her Makawao neighbors, Grandma’s Coffee House in Kēōkea continues the tradition of Upcountry camaraderie and the best cup of joe this side of Seattle.

Immigrating from Puerto Rico in the late 1800s, the Franco family cultivated their distinctive Arabica strain along the slopes of Haleakalā and processed the hand-picked beans on the family’s century-old Burpee coffee roaster. In the evenings, Grandma Minnie’s garage drew extended ‘ohana from around the block for coffee and conversation.

Dominga’s grandson, Alfred Franco, began peddling her proprietary blend to stores and at the old Pu‘unene swap meet while still a teen, scrawling “Grandma’s Coffee” on every brown paper bag sold. With her blessing, Alfred opened Grandma’s Coffee House in the early 1980s both as a paean to Dominga’s welcoming spirit and to satisfy a growing demand for her alchemistic brew.

Set in an embrace of jacarandas catty-corner from Kēōkea Park, the green Plantation-era storefront carries the likeness of Grandma in the window and, on most days, a queue of customers out the door; the food and coffee are so tasty and prices so reasonable that those in the know get there before the house-made goodies are gone. An open-air lānai invites stellar views from its 3,200-foot volcanic perch (plus the occasional leg rub from a resident cat or two).

Topped with a corrugated tin roof and plenty of homespun style, Grandma’s conjures memories of a simpler age when talking story trumped 24-hour news cycles, and dog-eared books rivaled smart phones for attention. Wood-topped tables encourage leisurely conversation, and on the walls, the Franco tale unfolds in framed family photos and newspaper clippings yellowed with age.

Alfred died unexpectedly in late 2020, leaving his son Derek and longtime general manager and fiancée, Amber Coleman, to carry on Grandma’s legacy. Although he had grown up in the restaurant, graduating from a crib in the back and a stool at the register to full shifts as an adult, Derek was considering stepping back to pursue music when the elder Franco fell ill.

“Suddenly, I knew exactly what I had to do. I had to double down,” he said, recalling the moment he let the weight of Grandma’s as a community anchor settle on his shoulders. Rather than run from, the younger Franco instead ran toward the challenge he had so abruptly inherited.

Together with Coleman, who was engaged to Alfred at the time of his death, the two 36-year-olds – more brother and sister than linked through love – are keeping Grandma’s tradition alive daily from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Offering sweet treats like just-baked banana bread and pineapple-coconut-macadamia nut muffins courtesy of Angela Franco, Derek’s younger sister, as well as heartier meals such as meatloaf loco moco, taro burgers and chop steak lunch plates (vegetarian options also available), Grandma’s Coffee House regularly updates its locally sourced menu to reflect seasonal availability. There are even a few coveted recipes from Grandma Minnie herself.

“This place means so much to so many, not only to me and my family,” Derek said. “It’s where people connect and come together for good coffee, good food and good times. And we want that to continue.”