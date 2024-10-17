Talk Story

Unwavering Aloha

‘Unko’ Bobby Baraoidan

by Serene Gunnison

Photo by Jason Moore

In early 2024, Bobby Baraoidan celebrated 55 years of employment at Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, now known as the OUTRIGGER Ka‘anapali Beach Resort. Known colloquially at the resort as “Unko” Bobby (“unko” is the local-style way of saying uncle, which is an endearing term for kūpuna, or elders, in Hawai‘i), his first day on the job was in February 1969 – a time when twin-engine Cessnas arriving from Honolulu deposited tidily dressed vacationers at a thin airstrip near Kahekili Beach. Drop-top Chevy Bel Airs and Cadillac DeVilles were the rental car status quo, and only three hotels, Royal Lahaina Resort, Sheraton and Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel, stood on Ka‘anapali’s now-famous shoreline.

Through Ka‘anapali’s years of evolution, one thing has remained unchanged: Unko Bobby’s resolute Hawaiian hospitality. His steadfast aloha spirit and pono values have even helped mold the OUTRIGGER Ka‘anapali Beach Resort into what it is today.

In 1986, general manager Mike White and Dr. George Kanahele, an authority on Hawaiian culture, enlisted Unko Bobby’s help in creating the Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel’s mission statement, which emphasized Hawaiian heritage, local lifestyle, ho‘okipa (hospitality) and po‘okela (excellence). In the transition to the OUTRIGGER brand, the resort’s mission and vision have continued to expand on these values.

“Just putting it together was hard,” said Unko Bobby. “But Dr. Kanehele was instrumental in having us do it. Whatever [Hawaiian values] we learned or used, we put it all together in the mission statement. And it’s still a cornerstone for some of our values here.”

Helping craft the original Ka‘anapali Beach Hotel’s time-honored mission statement is just one of Unko Bobby’s many accomplishments. When a retired Navy commander vacationed at the hotel in 2019, he was so impressed by Unko Bobby that he presented him with a medal. “He called me over one day and said, ‘Here, this is for you,’ ” Unko Bobby said. “He told me it’s something they don’t usually give out, and he told me to remember these two words: Bravo Zulu. That means you did a great job, or job well done.”

Through his position as a bell/valet attendant, Unko Bobby has met some well-known people. “I’ve met football Hall of Famer Steve Young. I wore his Superbowl ring,” said Unko Bobby. “Also Charleston Heston and Wilt Chamberlain, the famous basketball star. Morgan Freeman, I met him, too.”

Despite the medals and celebrities, Unko Bobby says one of his favorite things about working at OUTRIGGER Ka‘anapali Beach Resort is interacting with guests and learning about their lifestyles. “You can learn a lot [from guests],” he said. “When you talk to them, it’s like you’re traveling to their hometown and living like they do. It’s quite an experience, but you gain a lot of knowledge.”

For those who work in Maui’s hospitality and tourism industry, showing aloha is a job requirement. But for Unko Bobby, it’s a way of life – and embodies all that he is. In addition to making an impression on countless guests over the years, Unko Bobby has donated over 100 hours of sick and vacation time to coworkers in need. “It’s giving from the heart,” he said.

Next time you stay at OUTRIGGER Ka‘anapali Beach Resort, throw Unko Bobby a shaka or stop by the bell/valet desk to say hello. His unwavering aloha might be the most valuable remembrance of your time in Ka‘anapali.

Nonprofit gives Maui keiki ‘golden ticket’ to exercise

Access to surf and skate equipment key to relationships

by Savy Janssen

Photo by Orion Owens

One of the attractions of living on Maui is the proximity to amazing year-round ocean sports.

When last August’s horrific wildfires left many families without their beloved surf equipment, Brit Oliphant did not wait around. The Kula Elementary School teacher and founder of the nonprofit, Boards 4 Buddies, rounded up hundreds of boards, clothing and other supplies from professional surfers and skateboarders, top-name brands, the island community and beyond.

It’s what she does.

Since founding Boards 4 Buddies – a 501(c)(3) organization that connects deserving youth with pre-loved surf and skate equipment and safety gear – in 2021, Oliphant and her B4B ‘ohana have distributed more than 600 boards to island keiki.

Her unique position as both teacher and passionate surfer-skater allows Oliphant to identify kids in need and pair them with boards, beginning with one particular fourth-grader she bonded with over skateboarding. The student, clearly fascinated by the sport, did not own a skateboard nor could his family afford to purchase one, which deeply impacted Oliphant.

“Growing up, if I wanted to try a sport, I had the support of my parents who could afford to get me the gear,” she said. “The lack of access that I saw in the public school system was so surprising to me, and it immediately became something I wanted to help solve.”

She shared her thoughts with friend and professional skateboarder Zach Miller, who offered to get Oliphant’s student the necessary gear, and Boards 4 Buddies was born.

Today, Miller is a core part of the B4B team, along with board-shaper Nic Hibdige. Pros Matt Meola, Paige Alms, Shea Donavan, Ian Gentil, Jesse Richman, Albee Layer, Tony Hawk and Jimmy Wilkins are additional “big buddies” of note joining the Boards 4 Buddies cause.

In addition to the obvious health benefits of outdoor activities, Oliphant cites other positives associated with board sports she’s observed while balancing full-time teaching with running a nonprofit.

As a mode of transportation, a skateboard provides access to the wider skating community – which often gets a bad rap, Oliphant suggested. “But if you go to the parks, it’s 9- to 90-year-olds and the most supportive group.”

Surfing and skating are both essentially free, Oliphant further noted. “There are no lift tickets, no league fees – once you have the board, you have the golden ticket.”

Moving forward with Boards 4 Buddies, Oliphant hopes to create an Upcountry youth center – a safe space with a mentorship component where kids can hang and maybe even learn a thing or two about fixing or building boards. “By forging lasting relationships, we hope to eliminate the ‘Santa Claus’ effect,” she said.

Most of all, Oliphant loves watching the results. “To see a kid on a board we gave them is incredible,” she said. “That’s when we know that what we are doing is making a difference.”

Waterwoman plunges into design

After cliff-diving injuries sidelined her athletic career, Ashley Baxter finds a new purpose in upcycling thrifted finds

by Mona de Crinis

Photo by Ryan Siphers

Most of ashley Baxter’s early memories took place on, under or near a massive patchwork table in the back of her parent’s Kahului store. It shielded her during spirited games of hide-and-seek with her brother, supported paper and pencil for homework assignments, and propped her up when she was sick, splayed out on its generous surface with blankets and a portable DVD player.

Now situated in the Baxter family home in Pukalani, where it eats up almost half of a three-car garage, the same table that comforted her as a child today holds Baxter’s adult dreams. It is both anchor and springboard as the 34-year-old former professional waterwoman grows her sustainable brand, Love Winslow, a collection of custom clutches, totes and shoulder bags repurposed from landfill-bound scraps.

Named after her fearless grandmother, Love Winslow, who traveled the world authoring books on lighthouses, Baxter launched the brand in late 2022, six years after a fifth compounded blackout concussion while cliff diving thwarted the athletic career she never questioned.

Then everything changed. Diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome and restricted to 20 minutes of brain activity a day, Baxter plummeted into a soul-sucking abyss from which there seemed no escape. “I felt dead inside, just black,” she said, calling up the memory.

Always a “glass half-full” person drawn to the light who could find the silver lining no matter the storm, Baxter struggled in the past to understand the depths of depression that drove friends to suicide. How could one willingly fall on their own sword?

She gets it now. “I didn’t know darkness could be so heavy,” she said.

Recovering for long stretches on the mainland, Baxter discovered thrift, secondhand and consignment stores. She luxuriated in the fabrics and hit the dressing rooms. She modeled designer hand-me-downs and tried on trendy graphic T-shirts, marveling at the weave as much as the fit.

Each time Baxter crossed the Pacific to return to Maui, she brought boxes of thrifted finds to upcycle. It’s in the blood. Her mother – an established industrial seamstress and accountant for an island interior design firm – has been saving discarded fabric samples and remnants for over a decade. And plastic bags were always washed and reused, Baxter said appreciatively, long before conserving was cool.

Back on island for good and at a crossroads, the young woman could either live with her parents and follow her true north or get some 9-to-5 job and likely still have a roommate. “That was a no-brainer,” Baxter said with a laugh. “Especially when that guiding star aligns with your own mother’s proven skills and experience.”

While sharing a home and workspace with your mom may not thread everyone’s needle, it’s been the gift Baxter didn’t even know she wanted. The months spent honing her craft and soaking up maternal wisdom (and a dash of chutzpah) handed down over generations wasn’t just a smart decision – it was the right decision.

Despite the economic fallout from the wildfires, Baxter sold more than 200 Winslow bags in her first year through monthly bag drops on social and custom orders, her current bread-and-butter and heart’s calling.

Working with clients in studio allows Baxter to create personalized works of luggable art from repurposed materials – denim from a vintage pair of Levi’s, a piece of curtain, an old car seat for the leather trim – of their choosing.

“One kid wanted a bag for his mother with ‘I love you, Mom’ embroidered on the inside,” said Baxter, her blue eyes misting as she sits cross-legged on the massive patchwork table where she will later spin straw into gold.