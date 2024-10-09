Talk Story

Rev with a Cause

Maui Off-Road Adventures offers exhilarating rides and opportunity to plant trees to help restore island

by Ashley Probst

Photo by Travis Burke

Strap into an all-terrain vehicle and feel the engine purr as you set off on winding trails in the West Maui Mountains. Whip around rocky curves and tunnel under natural canopies, the path shifting beneath your wheels. Laughter erupts as ATVs splash through puddles, throwing mud on occupants — a badge of honor on this thrilling adventure.

As high energy as the experience is, there’s also a sense of peace while navigating the lush landscape. Sunlight filters through the trees, butterflies and dragonflies flit through the soft air, and bright blooms pop with color amid the scent of fresh rain mingled with earth. Beyond the jungle-green interior, breathtaking views of Molokai, Lanai and the Auau Channel arise in vivid splendor.

Whether exploring dense grassy expanses untouched by time, revving up exposed hillsides to capture those panoramic vistas or traversing gullies, the rough terrain feels surprisingly smooth atop Maui Off-Road Adventures’ Can-Am Maverick Sport MAX all-terrain vehicles. And the sharper the corner, the greater the surprise around the bend.

“The vehicles themselves are very apt to do whatever we could throw at them. They’ll climb up just about anything,” said Jesse Sword, vice president of operations. They’re made to handle the muddy flanks of this fertile mountainside located below one of the wettest places on the planet.

Maui Off-Road Adventures

With expert staff guiding the way, guests of all ages and skill levels can enjoy a seamless journey across thousands of acres and 25 miles of interconnected trails. “We had a 92-year-old lady come up by herself and drive herself the whole two hours. She loved it,” Sword recalled of one of his most memorable riders. “She came back with three friends a month later.”

Providing an exhilarating ATV ride that also celebrates Maui County’s rich history and stunning natural beauty lies at the heart of Maui Off-Road Adventures — an island tour company committed to education and environmental stewardship. “We’re ripping around in a four-wheel-drive machine, but also getting to give back to Maui,” Sword said.

Over the last several years, Maui Off-Road Adventures’ crew and customers have planted approximately 30,000 koa, aalii, ulei, pōhinahina and other native Hawaiian trees and shrubs in partnership with Puu Kukui Watershed Preserve. The reforestation project aims to transform former plantation lands into a thriving grove to help mitigate prevalent island issues such as soil erosion and freshwater scarcity, with a future goal of introducing up to 15 native species at higher elevations.

Maui Off-Road Adventures extends its philanthropic efforts beyond reforestation, demonstrating a commitment to animal welfare through a collaboration with Good Cat Network. The team also took on a humanitarian role following the Lahaina wildfire, raising more than $40,000 for Maui Off-Road Adventures ohana affected by the disaster.

The company’s present focus is returning to pre-fire operations, which Sword estimated will take about a year. From there, the company hopes to build its own shop, which will include a dedicated check-in area and parking lot.

Currently, Maui Off-Road Adventures runs its two-hour tours daily for guests ages 7 and older, bringing to life a vision in which adventure and conservation coexist and charting a path toward a more sustainable island for all.

Fairmont Kea Lani is centered on culture

Resort’s upgrades honor Hawaiian traditions and ingredients

by Mike Morris

Photo by Trevor Clark

In Hawaiian culture, piko is known as the center — or where life begins.

That concept was applied to the recent remodel of the Fairmont Kea Lani, with the resorts new cultural center, Hale Kukuna, serving as the piko of the 22-acre property on Mauis south shore in Wailea.

As kukuna means “rays of the sun,” the centers name is symbolic for spreading Hawaiian culture throughout the resort as well as the larger Maui community, said cultural ambassador Kamalei Purdy.

Despite a museum-like atmosphere, the relics on display at Hale Kukuna are interactive and tangible. “Everything in our space is meant to be touched,” Purdy said as she retrieved items from themed cabinets.

One display showcases colorful leis along with a hat band made of peacock feathers. As most native Hawaiian birds are now extinct, these leis are replicas featuring brightly dyed duck, goose and chicken feathers.

Next to them, a “fishing and war cabinet” has shelves filled with handmade fishing hooks, an octopus lure and weapons made with shark teeth.

There are two music-themed cabinets — one displaying ukuleles made of koa and monkeypod, and another with more traditional drums created from coconuts and gourds.

“I like to stump a lot of people and tell them that the ukulele is not a Hawaiian instrument, it’s a Portuguese instrument,” Purdy said with a laugh.

Educating guests is one of the goals of the immersive cultural center, which boasts a curated collection of Hawaiian books that people can read in the lounge area or even borrow like a library.

A statue of the hotels matriarch, Queen Liliuokalani — the last queen of Hawaii — oversees the reading area. Another of sculptor Dale Zarrellas pieces, titled “Mermaid Dream,” can be found on the other end of the resorts expansive lobby.

Plans are in the works for select artifacts from Hale Hōikeike, the Maui Historical Society in Wailuku, to be displayed at Hale Kukuna, which sits just beyond the Kea Lanis main lobby. The highly visible space also hosts ukulele and hula lessons along with lei making classes.

“People coming in from any angle can see us,” Purdy noted. “A lot of the guests tell us theyre very happy to see a space like this.”

The same philosophy of sharing Hawaiian culture can be found just a few steps away at the Kea Lanis new open-air bar and restaurant, Pilina, where the bartender is known to forage the property for edible flowers and herbs.

Photo by Brandon Barré

Manager Cameron Hall worked for a year to source ingredients and help connect guests to tastes that are unique to the Hawaiian Islands.

“Mauka,” one of three specialty cocktails, combines ingredients including FY Organic Hawaii Wet Gin, ohia lehua honey from Big Island Bees, Alii Kula Lavender and smoked bee pollen from the Big Island. Another cocktail, “Makai,” blends Kula-based Ocean Organic Vodka with aloe, limu and sea asparagus, among other flavors.

Pilinas Hawaiian-infused innovations apply to its signature Mai Tai, which includes a kukui and macadamia orgeat syrup.

Kukui nuts actually play a small part in a prominent display back over at Hale Kukuna: an exhibit of kapa, or bark cloth, features a pattern printed using the ash of burned kukui nuts. Its details like these that convey an authentic experience, whether exploring the educational displays at the cultural center or sipping a craft cocktail and watching the sunset in the tropical breeze.

Pilina, which means relationship or connection, also serves lunch and dinner; the latter includes sushi rolls, sashimi and an interactive hot rock bar serving everything from ahi and ebi to wagyu and venison.

The opening of Pilina earlier this year marked the completion of Fairmont Kea Lanis extensive, multi-year transformation project. In addition to 413 one-bedroom suites and 37 two-story villas, the resort unveiled its reimagined lobby with Hale Kukuna as the piko.