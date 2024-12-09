Canoe Crop Corner mixes local culture and cuisine

Maui farmers and chefs share free tastings in Wailuku

By Mike Morris

Photographs by Chris Amundson

Canoe Crop Corner (top, left) is part of Wailuku First Fridays, where local chefs, artists and musicians gather for a street party on Market Street.

Plants brought to the Hawaiian Islands by early Polynesian voyagers, commonly referred to as canoe crops, will be showcased this fall and winter during the popular Wailuku First Friday community events.

Canoe Crop Corner, presented by the Maui Visitors & Convention Bureau (MVCB), pairs local farmers and chefs to present free tastings, cultural demonstrations and more.

“This celebration of our rich agricultural heritage brings the Maui community together, offering an opportunity not only to enjoy the flavors but also to connect with the deep history behind them,” said Leanne Pletcher, MVCB’s director of public relations and marketing.

The inaugural Canoe Crop Corner, held in early October, highlighted kalo (taro). Master kalo farmer Bobby Pahia of Hawai‘i Taro Farm discussed the history and cultural significance of kalo, while Chef Henry Tariga with Seascape Restaurant at Maui Ocean Center served free samples of his award-winning kalo poke nachos.

Additionally, Maui Ocean Center marine naturalists demonstrated traditional poi pounding that guests can experience during the aquarium’s Hawaiian Culture and Botanical Tour.

Kalo returned in November, specifically kalo leaves, with Chef Joey Macadangdang, of Balai Pata in Kahului, offering laulau samples, and Lukela Alboro serving as the cultural advisor.

For the December event, U‘i Kahue with the Lāhainā-based tropical nursery Maui Grown 808 highlighted niu (coconut).

Seascape and Maui Ocean Center will return February 2025 to feature ‘ulu (breadfruit).

Other canoe crops that could be incorporated into the monthly event are mai‘a (banana), kō (sugarcane) and ‘uala (sweet potato).

Participating chefs include Taylor Ponte (winner of the 2020 ‘Aipono Chef of the Year award) with Kamado Maui and Marc McDowell of Wailuku’s SixtyTwo MarcKet.

Makoa Quest, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the cultural revitalization of Hawai‘i, is also slated to participate in a future Canoe Crop Corner. The events are held from 6 to 9 p.m. on the first Friday of each month at the first floor of the Wailuku Garage, 30 N. Church St.

“Maui Visitors Bureau is thrilled to have the County of Maui Office of Economic Development’s support for the Wailuku First Friday Canoe Crop Corner event,” Pletcher added.