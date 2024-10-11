Spectacular Ways To Stargaze On Maui

As sun-drenched days give way to starry nights, Maui’s nightlife scene comes alive. But “nightlife” on the Valley Isle isn’t defined by brassy clubs or parties. Instead, the best thing to do after dusk is turn your attention to the cosmos. With a perpetually clean atmosphere and minimal light pollution, clear nights on Maui yield epic stargazing opportunities – and astrophiles can get their fix in myriad ways.

Tour of the Stars at Hyatt Regency Maui

Stargazers can ascend to the rooftop of the Hyatt Regency Maui for an intimate tour of the night sky. Headed by Eddie Mahoney, Hyatt Regency Maui’s in-house director of astronomy, the aptly named Tour of the Stars allows guests to peer into the inky heavens using three high-powered telescopes.

A typical tour includes up-close viewing of planets, nebulae, faraway galaxies and star groups some thousand light years away. But it’s not just about the visuals. Mahoney dispenses a lighthearted commentary, explaining the celestial views, connecting the dots between constellations and educating guests on the importance of the night sky in Hawaiian culture.

Reservations are required and space is limited. Call (808) 667-4727 to book.

Maui Stargazing Tour at Haleakala

Thanks to a thin atmosphere and pitch-dark skies, the stargazing from Haleakala’s 10,023 foot summit is first-rate. It’s no wonder some of the nation’s preeminent observatories are located here. While self-guided stargazing is common atop Haleakala’s slopes, tours with Maui Stargazing take the experience to the next level.

After bidding adieu to the sun – and soaking in epic Haleakala sunset views – guests are taken on a journey through the cosmos, observing deep-space objects, visible planets and distant nebulae using a 12-inch Dobsonian telescope. Outside of telescope time, sit back and awe at the Milky Way blazing overhead, or watch as Maui Stargazing’s expert astronomer connects constellations using a trusty laser pointer.

And as for Haleakala’s frigid nighttime temperatures, Maui Stargazing combats the cold by providing winter jackets, snowboard pants and hot coffee, keeping things cozy throughout the evening.

Celestial Dinner Cruise with PacWhale EcoAdventures

Stargazing at sea? Yes, please. PacWhale Eco-Adventure’s weekly Sunset & Celestial Cruise elevates the average stargazing experience.

This one-of-a-kind tour has all the hallmarks of a classic Maui sunset cruise, including a spread of delectable appetizers, local libations and, of course, spectacular sunset views. But that’s just a precursor to the main event.

As twilight settles on the ocean and stars begin to peek through the veil of sky, renowned astronomy writer and speaker Harriett Witt begins a fascinating narration of Hawaii’s night sky. Witt points out specific stars and constellations, explaining their role in Polynesian wayfinding and significance in Hawaiian culture. Coupled with the enchantment of being on the Ocean at night, Witt’s celestial insight and poetic storytelling adds another layer of magic to the experience.

Star Navigation Paddle with Hawaiian Outrigger Canoe Voyaging Society

Thousands of years ago, Polynesian voyagers traveled across the vast Pacific, relying on the stars to guide them to new lands. Visitors can deepen their understanding of this ancient practice on a guided Star Navigation Paddle with the Hawaiian Outrigger Canoe Voyaging Society.

The experience starts on the dewy nighttime sands at Sugar Beach in Kihei, first delving into Hawaiian navigation techniques and the Hawaiian star compass. Once in the water, guests paddle under a canvas of stars and learn Hawaiian chants. The navigator uses a laser to trace the star lines, revealing navigation techniques that have been passed down for generations. This immersive journey blends nature, culture and history, leaving participants with a profound appreciation for Polynesian navigation and the guiding stars.

Self Guided Stargazing Adventures

From high atop Haleakala to Wailea’s beaches, Maui’s low light pollution and clear skies offer stargazing opportunities across the island. Download a stargazing app and turn your attention to the skies — you’re bound to pick out a number of constellations and planets.