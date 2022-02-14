Treat Yourself

Indulge in some of the latest packages and spa treatments from some of our favorite venues.

by Lara McGlashan

Luxury Spa Membership

Andaz Maui Resort at Wailea

Membership has its privileges — especially at ‘Awili Spa and Salon. Available as three-, six- and 12-month packages, these memberships allow you to enjoy unlimited access to spa facilities such as the sauna, plunge pool and relaxation lounge, as well as the fitness center and group fitness classes. Members also receive complimentary passes for pool cabanas, spa and salon treatments, and exclusive discounts at the resort’s dining venues and retail stores.

3550 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea | hyatt.com | 808.573.1234 | IG @andazmaui | FB @andazmauiwailea

The Wellness Suite Package

Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui

This five-night experience checks all the boxes for luxury, health and relaxation. Stay in a one-bedroom wellness suite featuring an aromatherapy-infused shower and premium amenities such as Kerstin Florian bath salts, Knesko diamond- or gold-infused facial masques, and a Nectar Valley lavender sleep set. Enjoy a daily breakfast buffet for two, two 60-minute signature experiences at Willow Stream Spa, daily fitness classes and a $250 resort credit. Feeling tight? Break out your personal in-room massage and stretching kit that includes a yoga mat, foam roller and massage ball. 4100 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea | fairmont-kea-lani.com | 808.875.4100 | IG/FB @fairmontkealani

Hawaiian Healing Escape Package

The Grand Wailea Maui

Connect to the healing mana (energy) of the Islands with this three-night resort package that includes access to a private wellness pod and a half-day Hawaiian Healing Escape treatment at Mōhalu by Spa Grande. Begin with a massage combining rhythmic lomilomi and warm pōhaku (stone) techniques followed by a purifying pumice foot scrub and coconut scalp massage. Next, receive a rejuvenating facial using local, organic ingredients to promote collagen production and help reverse sun damage.

3850 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea | grandwailea.com | 808.875.1234 |

FB/IG @grandwailea

IV Therapy

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Head to the new ocean-view IV lounge and choose from a suite of available treatments. Administered by a registered nurse, options run the gamut from a simple vitamin shot to a coenzyme NAD+ IV drip to optimize health and help prevent aging at the cellular level. Got jet lag? Consider a proprietary add-on to help cure what ails you. 3900 Wailea Alanui Dr., Wailea | fourseasons.com/maui | 808.874.8000 | IG @fsmaui | FB @fourseasonsresortmaui

The Sound of Color

Four Seasons Resort, Lāna‘i

What do you get when you combine a mani/pedi with meditation? A unique spa experience that blends beauty and chromotherapy — the use of color to balance your mental and physical health. Pair one of the spa’s 72 vegan polish colors with a guided meditation based on the color you’ve chosen. For example, red is energizing, so if you chose red polish your meditation will promote energy; blue and green tones are calming and your meditation will focus on relaxation. Listen with headphones as you’re treated to an organic sugar scrub, cuticle treatment and massage. 1 Mānele Bay, Lāna‘i City, Lāna‘i | fourseasons.com/lanai | 808.565.2000 | IG @fslanai

Spa Memories Package

Montage Kapalua Bay

When booking a stay of three nights or longer, enter the code SPA and receive a daily $60 breakfast credit at Cane & Canoe, complimentary nightly valet parking for one vehicle, and a $600 spa credit toward any service at Spa Montage Kapalua Bay. Choose from a full menu of wellness treatments, such as Journey Through the Ocean, a 90-minute, seaside massage performed by two therapists; the Maui Maluhia treatment, which includes a reflexology massage, full-body dry brushing and an algae body mask; or the Island Bamboo and Ginger Body Polish, which uses local fruit enzymes to smooth and refine the skin. 1 Bay Dr., Kapalua | montagehotels.com | 808.662.6600 | IG @montagekapalua | FB @montagekb