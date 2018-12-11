Join Whale Trust on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at Sugar Beach Events in Kihei, Hawai’i for a memorable evening. In partnership with Sugar Beach Events and the Kihei Canoe Club, Whale Trust will host Songs of the Pacific, a benefit celebrating the enchanting humpback whale song that captured our hearts and helped save a species.
Guests will enjoy an exclusive beachfront sunset dinner by Chef Lee and a private concert by Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter John Cruz. Shore-based outrigger canoe trips hosted by Whale Trust researchers and the Kihei Canoe Club, a special presentation from whale song expert, Dr. Jim Darling, and unforgettable video footage captured by the Whale Trust research team will make this a unique evening you won’t want to miss.
$175 per person
Table sponsorships start at $1400.
Please visit songs.whaletrust.org for tickets.