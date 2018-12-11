Event to Celebrate the Song of Hawaii’s Humpback Whales and Help Raise Critical Funding for Humpback Whale Research on Maui

Join Whale Trust on Saturday, January 5, 2019, at Sugar Beach Events in Kihei, Hawai’i for a memorable evening. In partnership with Sugar Beach Events and the Kihei Canoe Club, Whale Trust will host Songs of the Pacific, a benefit celebrating the enchanting humpback whale song that captured our hearts and helped save a species.

Guests will enjoy an exclusive beachfront sunset dinner by Chef Lee and a private concert by Grammy-award winning singer-songwriter John Cruz. Shore-based outrigger canoe trips hosted by Whale Trust researchers and the Kihei Canoe Club, a special presentation from whale song expert, Dr. Jim Darling, and unforgettable video footage captured by the Whale Trust research team will make this a unique evening you won’t want to miss.

GET TICKETS

$175 per person

Table sponsorships start at $1400.

Please visit songs.whaletrust.org for tickets.

