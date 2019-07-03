DESIGNS BY SHIRLEY

Shirley Lecomte offers custom designs of personalized family heirlooms. Available at Sargent’s Fine Jewelry, 802 Front St., Lahaina | 808-276-3811 | ShirleyLecomte@yahoo.com

FOREVER H AND A MAUI

Owner Romela Agbayani designs and sews these Hawaiian dresses for 18-inch American Girl dolls, along with matching dresses for girls of all ages. 658 Front St., Lahaina, and Maui Swap Meet on Saturdays | 808-661-1760 | FB/IG: @ForeverHAndAMaui | ForeverHAndAMaui.com

J. MCLAUGHLIN

An American original since 1977, experience their personalized approach to customer service. The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Dr., Suite EW16 | IG: @JMcLaughlinNY | JMcLaughlin.com

MAUI OCEAN CENTER

Fresh fudge made in-house at the Maui Ocean Treasures Gift Shop. 192 Ma‘alaea Rd., Wailuku | 808-270-7064 | FB/IG: @MauiOceanCenter | MauiOceanCenter.com

SASSABELLA BOUTIQUE

Featuring unique and handmade jewelry, handbags, and clothing. 36 Baldwin Ave., Pā‘ia | 808-572-3552 | IG: @SassabellaBoutique