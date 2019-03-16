Beach House Furnishings

Whether you live Upcountry or at the beach, Beach House offers the Maui style you’ve been looking for—the perfect blend of contemporary and island décor. Get a slice of island life with wall art that features a whale giclée printed on wood, 30” x 45”, $270. 330 Ohukai Road, Suite 110, Kīhei | BeachHouseDesignMaui.com | 808-891-2010

Designs by Shirley Hawai‘i

Shirley Lecomte offers custom designs to create personalized family heirlooms. Her signature “808” piece is available in 14K gold with diamonds, 14K gold, and sterling silver. Her love for her West Maui home inspired her “96761 Zip Code” pendant collection. Custom work available. Designs by Shirley can be found at Sargent’s Fine Jewelry. 802 Front Street, Lahaina | 808-276-3811 | shirleylecomte@yahoo.com

Forever H and A Maui

Owner Romela Agbayani designs and sews these adorable Hawaiian dresses and accessories for 18-inch American Girl dolls, along with matching dresses and accessories for girls of all ages. Find them at Forever H and A Maui, 658 Front Street, Lahaina, or the Maui Swap Meet on Saturdays | ForeverHAndAMaui.com | @ForeverHAndAMaui

Kachi Jewelry

Beautiful jewelry from one of Maui’s own, Cathy U‘u. Handcrafted in Pā‘ia, these unique pieces are sold at the Four Seasons Resort Maui every Monday, in the south lobby of The Westin Kā‘anapali Ocean Villas every Wednesday, and on the boardwalk at the Villas every Friday. KachiInc.com| Instagram: @Kachi_Inc | KachiJewelry@gmail.com| 808-281-0454

Korey’s Kreation’s

Owner and designer Korey Gayer creates unique 14K gold-filled bangles, necklaces, earrings, and rings for all occasions. She uses Edison pearls, Tahitian pearls, and seashells. All of her pieces are 100 percent handmade with love in ‘Ewa Beach on O‘ahu. Available at Ben Franklin Crafts stores in Pearl City, Mapunapuna and Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center | Etsy.com/Shop/KoreysKreations | Instagram and Facebook: @KoreysKreations | KoreysKreationsJewlery@gmail.com | 808-492-6343

Mele Ukulele

Offering entirely handmade ukuleles, Mele Ukulele has been a Maui landmark in Wailuku for more than 20 years. Now with a second store at The Shops at Wailea, the company is becoming a force in the ukulele world, selling to customers worldwide. Open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. at The Shops at Wailea, 3750 Wailea Alanui Dr., Suite A30 | 808-879-6353 |Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1750 Ka‘ahumanu Ave., Wailuku| 808-244-3938 | MeleUkulele.com

Studio 22k

Studio22k is a gallery/studio of high karat 22k gold handmade jewelry. Sherri Dhyan, owner and in-house goldsmith, also showcases master jewelers of 22k gold. Dedicated to preserving ancient Mesopotamian techniques such as granulation, filigree, repousse’ and chasing, and hand forging some of these pieces are created in the gallery, made on Maui. 161B Hāna Hwy, Pā‘ia, 808-579-8167 | studio22k.com

The Face Place Skincare Clinic

At The Face Place, we are changing people’s lives—one face at a time. We offer exclusive corrective and nurturing facial services customized for each individual to provide optimal results. The clinic is located in a private location in the Wailea Town Center, 161 Wailea Ike Pl., B-103, Wailea | MauiFacePlace.com | Info@MauiFacePlace.com | 808-875-1000

Tutu’s Pantry

Take a taste of Hawai‘i home! At Tutu’s Pantry you’ll find a large selection of Made in Hawai‘i jams, sauces, seasonings, local honey, tea, and more. All natural and made with locally sourced ingredients. Make sure to visit both locations at Kihei Kalama Village and don’t forget to ask for samples. Open 10 a.m.to 7 p.m. Kihei Kalama Village, 1941 S. Kīhei Road, Units C1 & D5 | 808-874-6400 | Tutuspantry.com