Designs by Shirley

Shirley Lecomte offers custom designs of personalized family heirlooms. Her signature “808” piece is available in 14K gold with diamonds, 14K gold, and sterling silver. Designs by Shirley can be found at Sargent’s Fine Jewelry, 802 Front Street, Lahaina | 808-276-3811 | shirleylecomte@yahoo.com

Forever H and A Maui

Owner Romela Agbayani designs and sews these Hawaiian dresses for 18-inch American Girl dolls, along with matching dresses for girls of all ages. Find them at Forever H and A Maui, 658 Front Street, Lahaina, or the Maui Swap Meet on Saturdays | ForeverHAndAMaui.com | IG: @ForeverHAndAMaui | 808-661-1760

Maui Tonics

Serving up small-batch anti-inflammatory turmeric tonic and other drinks with benefits. MauiTonics.com | Instagram: @MauiTonics | MauiTonicsBar@gmail.com

Stay Sharp Cutlery

High-end Japanese Damascus-steel cutlery and magnetic knife blocks handmade from Hawaiian woods. WhittleCutlery.com

Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi Magazine

Get aloha in your mailbox six times a year for only $24. MauiMagazine.net/subscribe | 844-808-MAUI | IG: @mauimag