Designs by Shirley
Shirley Lecomte offers custom designs of personalized family heirlooms. Her signature “808” piece is available in 14K gold with diamonds, 14K gold, and sterling silver. Designs by Shirley can be found at Sargent’s Fine Jewelry, 802 Front Street, Lahaina | 808-276-3811 | shirleylecomte@yahoo.com
Forever H and A Maui
Owner Romela Agbayani designs and sews these Hawaiian dresses for 18-inch American Girl dolls, along with matching dresses for girls of all ages. Find them at Forever H and A Maui, 658 Front Street, Lahaina, or the Maui Swap Meet on Saturdays | ForeverHAndAMaui.com | IG: @ForeverHAndAMaui | 808-661-1760
Maui Tonics
Serving up small-batch anti-inflammatory turmeric tonic and other drinks with benefits. MauiTonics.com | Instagram: @MauiTonics | MauiTonicsBar@gmail.com
Stay Sharp Cutlery
High-end Japanese Damascus-steel cutlery and magnetic knife blocks handmade from Hawaiian woods. WhittleCutlery.com
Maui Nō Ka ‘Oi Magazine
Get aloha in your mailbox six times a year for only $24. MauiMagazine.net/subscribe | 844-808-MAUI | IG: @mauimag